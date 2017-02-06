Chase Funding Supports NFCC® Data Security Enhancement Program

National Foundation for Credit Counseling This grant will provide a tremendous boost as our members’ strive to maintain the highest standards of data security in an ever-evolving technology environment – a standard on which our clients can depend.

The National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) is pleased to announce it has received $500,000 through the 2016-2017 Chase Financial Literacy and Capability Grant. These funds from Chase, a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), will be used to enhance the data security capabilities of NFCC member agencies in a variety of ways.

“We are deeply committed to continuously improving data security measures to protect our clients and the agencies on whom they rely for solutions to their financial challenges,” said Jeff Faulkner, Executive Vice President of the NFCC. “This grant will provide a tremendous boost as our members’ strive to maintain the highest standards of data security in an ever-evolving technology environment – a standard on which our clients can depend.”

NFCC member agencies will be provided with guidance specific to their organization regarding the attainment of the NFCC’s Member Quality Standard for Data Security (MQS) and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance. Qualifying agencies can request funding through a grant program administered by the NFCC, in order to help them prepare for PCI compliance and certification. Members who do not qualify for the grant program can receive a free MQS compliance and PCI-readiness assessment. All Members can access new training opportunities and educational materials.

“The counseling services provided by the NFCC member agencies are extremely valuable to our Customers, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet. This grant to the NFCC will support the agencies’ ongoing efforts to ensure that our Customers not only receive excellent counseling services, but that their personal information is never compromised,” said Rachel Fuller, Vice President at Chase.

The Data Security Enhancement program will open for NFCC members in March and continue through the end of 2017.

About the NFCC

Founded in 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) is the nation’s first and largest nonprofit dedicated to improving people’s financial well-being. With nearly 600 member offices serving 50 states and Puerto Rico, our NFCC Certified Credit Counselors are financial advocates, empowering millions of consumers to take charge of their finances through one-on-one financial reviews that address credit card debt, student loans, housing decisions, and overall money management. Make one of the best financial decisions of your life. For expert guidance and advice, call (800) 388-2227 or visit http://www.nfcc.org today.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,300 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.