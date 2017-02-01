C-Suite Talent and Workforce Study Results Now Available

The Leadership Group (LG), an executive career development and networking organization, has announced the results of the Talent Scope C-Suite Study, now available for download.

The 2017 Talent Scope C-Suite Study provides insights into talent and workforce priorities of C-Suite top executives including attracting and retaining talent, corporate culture, onboarding plans, turnover reduction, succession plans, compensation programs, and more.

The research was conducted in the Fall of 2016 by the Leadership Group and sponsored by The Overture Group, a leading search and compensation consulting firm. The survey polled C-Suite executives from company sizes ranging from less than 50 full-time employees to more than 1,000. A variety of industries were represented including manufacturing, technology, professional services, non-profit, and healthcare.

“The Talent Study takes a deeper look into the key talent and workforce priorities by C-Suite executives as we enter into 2017,” states John Liacone, Founder of The Leadership Group. “We are excited to share this information to all interested executives to assist in their planning for the remainder of the year.”

The results were recently shared on a C-Suite Talent and Workforce Priorities for 2017 webinar. The complete 2017 Talent Scope C-Suite Study can be downloaded here: http://www.theoverturegroup.com/whitepapers/talent-scope-c-suite-study/

