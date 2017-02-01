Park Cities Pet Sitter Dog Training "With the group (training class) environment, it is an ideal time to work on your dog’s socialization with other dogs and humans." Joette White, President of Park Cities Pet Sitter

Park Cities Pet Sitter has announced a 5-week group dog training class beginning in late February 2017. The series of classes will be taught by Park Cities Pet Sitter trainer, Valerie Fry, who is an official “C.L.A.S.S.” evaluator. “C.L.A.S.S.” is an acronym for “Canine Life and Social Skills.” It is an educational curriculum developed by the Association of Professional Dog Trainers that promotes dog training techniques using positive reinforcement. Students taking Park Cities Pet Sitter’s “Bachelor’s” level of “C.L.A.S.S.” will learn how to handle their dog in a variety of real-world scenarios, while learning to set rules and boundaries with their dog in a way they will understand.

Dogs in the group dog training class will learn: how to wait until they are invited to enter a location; how to wait calmly while being leashed up; how to walk on a loose leash; how to meet other humans and dogs while on a leash; how to wait for their food bowl; the “Leave It” command; the “Settle” command and other important behavior cues.

The 5-week group dog training “C.L.A.S.S.” will run for 5 consecutive weeks beginning Saturday, February 25th from 1pm to 2pm. Cost for the class is $150. Each dog in attendance must have one adult handler, and a maximum of 8 dogs will be allowed to participate. Classes will be held at Glencoe Park at 3700 Glencoe Street in Dallas.

Park Cities Pet Sitter President, Joette White, says that clients love participating in a group dog training class this time of year, and expects this class will fill up quickly. “We love putting on a class like this one this time of year,” says White. “People seem to have recovered from the hustle and bustle of the holidays, and the weather is starting to improve—so it really is the perfect time to work on your relationship with your dog. This class is great for people who may have recently added a new dog to their family, or for those who feel like they need to brush up on their dog training skills. Plus, with the group environment, it is an ideal time to work on your dog’s socialization with other dogs and humans. It really is a great way to improve your skills as a dog handler, while spending quality time with your dog.”

To learn more about Park Cities Pet Sitter’s “C.L.A.S.S.” group dog training class, or to register to participate, visit http://www.pcpsi.com/events.

About Park Cities Pet Sitter: PCPSI has served the Dallas/Plano areas 7 days a week, 365 days a year since 1992, and was recently named the 2017 Business of the Year by the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters. Pet sitting, daily dog walks, pet taxis, overnight sitting, pet supply shopping, litter box cleaning and dog training are all part of the services PCPSI offers. Park Cities Pet Sitter is bonded and insured, and all sitters are employees--not independent contractors. A manager is on-call 24 hours a day to handle any emergencies. Go to http://www.pcpsi.com to learn more.