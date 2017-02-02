J.M. Field Marketing Reflects Internal Growth by Expanding Departments

In the last quarter, J.M. Field Marketing (JMF) has vastly increased its clientele. As a result, they are excited to announce the acquisition of several new and talented employees in various departments.

In fulfillment they welcome BriAnna Friedrich, Greg Chisolm & Conner Stevens; in accounting Taiecha Robinson, Gonzalo Resta & AJ Abrolat; in the promotional products department, Blaire Huhta, and in web development, Jaime Gaona.

Michael Sandweiss, New Business Development & Launch Manger stated, “We are very pleased to have hired smart, capable and talented people. It’s always our goal to ensure that the job is a good fit for both the company and for the employee. I feel like that has been the case with our most recent hires.”

Many companies from multiple industries all over the world have found a warehouse to call home for their products at JMF. Since services range from fulfillment with a dedicated account manager, to print, promotional products, graphic design and web development and more, clients come to JMF with the opportunity to have most of the services they need under one roof.

As the company forecasts growth, it will continue to hire qualified employees in a strategic manner to provide its clients with the best customer service and satisfaction and a partnership that aims to help their business prosper.

About J.M. Field Marketing

J.M. Field Marketing offers a seamless integration of marketing solutions, from design and printed collateral to marketing materials, product fulfillment, web-based inventory management, data collection, inventory systems, and call center services.

The company’s mission is to work as a direct extension of its clients’ brand – providing the services every business needs to help increase revenue in today’s competitive market. With over 205,000 square feet in storage capacity, pick and pack services which provide assistance and advantages to clients in materials production, online order processing, and web-based inventory management.

Their clients include industries from banking, travel, entertainment, security, hair care products, and more. For more information please visit http://www.jmfieldmarketing.com or call us 954-523-1957.