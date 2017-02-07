MySoldMate Launches a New User-Friendly Website Design

We are very pleased to kick off 2017 with a fresh new website and look forward to more exciting developments ahead for MySoldMate.

MySoldMate, the only real estate app to match buyers and sellers to their ideal Realtor® using compatibility testing, is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website.

Due to the app's rising popularity, MySoldMate chose to redesign MySoldMate.com to increase the user-friendliness of the site. Now buyers, sellers and Realtors® can more easily access information about the MySoldMate app. The responsive and user-friendly design also allows MySoldMate to better target is primary audience of millennials and first-time homebuyers.

MySoldMate is amassing more popularity among consumers and Realtors® alike. MySoldMate offers numerous benefits for home buyers and sellers. It can often be difficult to find a good Realtor® who understands a buyer/seller's needs and goals and is compatible with their personality. MySoldMate has revolutionized the residential real estate market by using compatibility testing to match buyers/sellers to their perfect agent. Buyers and sellers take a quick and simple personality test, and MySoldMate recommends the Realtors® who are most compatible.

The MySoldMate app is advantageous for Realtors® too. MySoldMate is cost-effective way for Realtors® to increase their exposure, receive high-quality leads, and grow their business.

"We are very pleased to kick off 2017 with a fresh new website and look forward to more exciting developments ahead for MySoldMate," says Maisha Fair, MySoldMate's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "User feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to helping more buyers, sellers and agents connect to help ease the buying and selling processes."

The MySoldMate app is available to download at the App Store and Google Play. It's free for home buyers and sellers, and Realtors® receive their first three zip codes free until their first client match. To learn more about MySoldMate, visit http://www.mysoldmate.com.

About MySoldMate:

MySoldMate is a free online platform connecting home buyers and sellers to their ideal Realtor®. At MySoldMate.com buyers and sellers complete a personality assessment and are instantly matched to the best agent for their unique needs. MySoldMate also serves Realtors® by connecting them to buyers and sellers who are interested in their services. With MySoldMate, Realtors® can grow their business and gain more clients.