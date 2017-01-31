G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Infrastructure as a Service Providers Implementation Index report to help businesses quickly identify the most easily implemented infrastructure as a service providers. DigitalOcean received the highest overall implementation score with an 8.79 out of 10. The average score for the 8 products included in the report was a 7.84.

A product’s implementation score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of implementation-related review questions. The implementation score is affected by the following (in order of importance):

●Customer satisfaction with the set-up process for each product based on reviews by G2 Crowd users

●Amount of time (in months) required for each product to go live based on reviews by G2 Crowd users

●User adoption percentage based on reviews and by G2 Crowd users

●Implementation method used by customers according to answers by G2 Crowd users

●The number of reviews received on G2 Crowd; buyers trust a product with more reviews, and a greater number of reviews indicates a more representative and accurate reflection of the customer experience.

About the Infrastructure As a Service Providers Implementation Index report:

●The report is based on more than 403 reviews written by business professionals.

●Of the 51 products listed in G2 Crowd’s infrastructure as a service category, the ranked products each received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the implementation-related questions in G2 Crowd’s review form.

