Conquer Mobile today announced that the company won a key award at IMSH, the leading event for the healthcare simulation industry, in Orlando last week. The IMSH Serious Games and Virtual Environments (SG/VE) Showcase brought together 33 participants demonstrating innovative simulation training solutions for healthcare with users, clinicians, educators and researchers. A judging panel from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) made awards in 4 categories: large company, small/entrepreneurial company, researcher and student. Conquer Mobile won the entrepreneurial award for its PeriopSim VR instrument training for OR nurses.

The company’s PeriopSim iPad simulation training platform is already in use in over 200 facilities across North America. The fully immersive PeriopSim VR solution, using the HTC Vive hardware, was unveiled for the first time at the IMSH Serious Games showcase.

“We are so excited to win this award,” commented Angela Robert, CEO of Conquer Mobile. “PeriopSim VR has already been used in academic research but this is the first time we have shown our new immersive instrument trainer at a conference.”

This year’s IMSH conference was held from January 28-February 1 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando Florida. IMSH brings together over 2,500 physicians, nurses, educators, administrators, centre operations directors, technology specialists and other health care leaders in medical simulation. The SG/VE Arcade and Showcase is in its seventh year and attracts vendors and researchers from all over the world with new and innovative simulation solutions.

About PeriopSim

PeriopSim is a simulation training solution for iPad and VR, for clinicians who need to learn surgical instruments and procedures. PeriopSim enables surgical staff to practice safely before surgery. Using video of real surgeries and voice prompts, users are guided through a surgery and prompted to use the correct tool at every step. Gamification techniques such as scoring and timed challenges motivate learners to practice and hone their skills. It is aimed at both students and experienced perioperative nurses preparing for unfamiliar procedures. It is designed to be purchased by educators, as part of a hospital education program, as an institutional purchase.

The product is currently part of a pilot program with the Association of Perioperative Nurses (AORN). It is in use at over 300 facilities across North America and is the subject of the top ranking international peer reviewed academic research paper on BioMedCentral. The paper, ‘Simulation-based training for burr hole surgery instrument recognition’, looks at the impact of simulation training for instrument knowledge and recognition among neurosurgery residents

PeriopSim is available as a free preview version on the App Store here.

About IMSH

The International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) is the world's largest conference dedicated to healthcare simulation learning, research and scholarship. It attracts a diverse audience of 2,500+ physicians, nurses, educators, administrators, centre operations directors, technology specialists and other health care providers involved in medical simulation. The exhibition features manikin and computer-based simulation, virtual reality, task trainers, learning management systems, IT solutions, the latest products to enhance realism.

Date: January 28-February 1, 2017

Location: Orlando, Florida

IMSH website

About Conquer Mobile

Conquer Mobile is an education technology company specializing in healthcare. With deep expertise in VR, simulation, UX and gamification, the company creates engaging apps that deliver education as an experience. Current focus areas include: medical simulation training, enterprise safety education and custom VR and healthcare apps. PeriopSim is the first simulation training product from Conquer Mobile.