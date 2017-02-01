Peppercomm, a leading integrated communications and marketing firm, is pleased to announce that director of research & insights Nicole Moreo has been named Vice Chair for the North American chapter of the Association for Measurement and Evaluation in Communications (AMEC).

Nicole has been an active member on the AMEC board for the past two years. Her appointment as Vice Chair came as a result of a vote conducted among the organization’s North American chapter members. She recently helped organize North American Measurement month with a record number of events and engagement.

“It’s a great privilege to be appointed to a position of such responsibility within AMEC,” said Moreo, who leads Peppercomm’s analytics and measurement team. “I share a passion for business insights and solutions with my fellow colleagues at Peppercomm and AMEC, and I’m excited to continue moving this important work forward in this new role.”

AMEC acts as the voice for public relations research and measurement, providing a forum and international network for sharing knowledge and best practices about communications research, media intelligence and insights. AMEC specializes in new industry research, best practices and standards supporting consistent progression of the industry. The organization’s membership is internationally representative, with members in over 48 different countries providing an opportunity to network and do business across borders.

Said Deborah Brown, partner and managing director, Peppercomm: "It’s a pleasure to see Nicole continue to progress not only as a critical player within our organization, but also as a recognized leader within her chosen field of research. We are beyond proud of her latest accomplishment."

About Peppercomm

Helping clients see around the corner and determine what’s next, sets Peppercomm apart from other integrated communications and marketing firms. It enables us to push boundaries while mitigating risk for clients in financial services, consumer, B-to-B and multi-industry sectors. Our unique approach and dynamic workplace attract the best talent who, in turn, help us win and retain the best clients. While we’ve won countless awards, we’re most proud of being named Best Place to Work in New York City by Crain’s New York Business and a Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. We were founded in 1995 and maintain headquarters in New York, with offices in London and San Francisco. Go to http://www.peppercomm.com for additional information.