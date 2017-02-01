If you would like free California labor law advice, call Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw today at (800) 568-8020.

The San Francisco employment law lawyers at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit against 20/20 Communications, Inc. for allegedly failing to pay their Field Sales Managers overtime wages. The 20/20 Communications, Inc. lawsuit, Case No. 17CECG00204 is currently pending in the Fresno County Superior Court for the State of California. To read a copy of the Complaint click here.

The class action lawsuit alleges that under the California Labor Code, 20/20 Communications is required to pay all persons employed in the job position of Filed Sales Manager overtime wages for their time worked in excess of eight hours in a workday and hours worked in excess of forty hours in any workweek. The class action complaint further asserts that the Field Sales Managers employed by 20/20 Communications were allegedly misclassified because these employees failed to meet all the criteria under any of the exemptions to overtime pay in California. As a result, the Complaint requests that these employees should be paid for all the overtime hours they have worked for 20/20 Communications.

The Complaint also alleges that 20/20 Communications failed to reimburse their Field Sales Managers for all necessary business expenses they incurred.

The employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik represent employees in the State of California in various lawsuits including class actions for unpaid overtime, unpaid business expenses, and missed meal and rest breaks. The firm has offices located in San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Chicago.