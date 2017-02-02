Alteya’s rose water contains just one ingredient - a pure organic Rosa Damascena Bulgaria floral distillate, widely considered nature’s moisturizer, suitable for all skin types and known to help with many skin conditions.

Alteya Organics, a multiple award-winning all-organic beauty company with its own organic rose fields, distillery, laboratory and skin care manufacturing facilities, announced today the launch of its top-selling organic rose waters at The Vitamin Shoppe. Already distributed at a number of large and medium-size specialty retailers, Alteya’s USDA Organic Bulgarian Rose Waters are now available at over 500 of The Vitamin Shoppe’s stores to offer customers yet another option to purchase and experience this exquisite nature-derived skin-care product.

Featured in Elle and the New York Fashion Magazine, Alteya’s Rose Water is thermal-distilled at company’s own rose distillery from fresh organic rose petals from company’s own rose fields. It is an award-winning facial toner created from the marriage of 400-year old rose distillation traditions with modern skin care research.

“Unlike most rose-based products on the market that are either by-products of rose oil distillation or mixtures of rose oil, water, alcohol and other additives, our rose water is absolutely unique. It is distilled directly from fresh rose petals, using thermal spring water, based on Alteya’s proprietary distillation process and technology. This is to preserve the biodynamic synergies of the plant and capture the full therapeutic and skin care properties of the Bulgarian rose” said Daniel Kolev, Alteya's Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “Alteya’s rose water contains just one ingredient - a pure organic Rosa Damascena Bulgaria floral distillate, widely considered nature’s moisturizer, suitable for all skin types and known to help with many skin conditions”.

With its long-term projects in the Rose Valley focused on sustainability, Alteya strives to engage with the local villages and provide them with both employment opportunities and ways to preserve their traditions and culture.

About Alteya Organics

Alteya Organics, a multiple award-winning beauty company, with its own certified organic rose farms in the heart of the Bulgarian Rose Valley, grows the organic Rosa damascena, distills essential rose oil (rose otto) and rose flower water, and creates organic skin care based on rose otto, according to world’s strictest organic standard, the USDA NOP. Key company products include Alteya’s Organic Bulgarian Rose Waters, Rose (Otto) Oils, Skin Care, Personal Care, and Mom and Baby lines.