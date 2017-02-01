Continuing European Growth, Vertic Announces New Executive Hire

“We’re thrilled to welcome Morten during this exciting period of global growth for the company,” says Sebastian Jespersen, CEO.

Vertic, a leading global digital ad agency, today announced the recent addition of Morten Kamp as Vice-President, Vertic Copenhagen to the company’s European management team, tasked with strategic revenue growth in key industries of technology and industry.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Morten during this exciting period of global growth for the company,” says Sebastian Jespersen CEO. “His senior leadership knowledge from the client side within leading brands, in both the industrial manufacturing and tech industries, perfectly positions him to drive our business forward.”

Kamp will focus on establishing a new business unit set up specifically for clients in the two industries. Recent large client wins, including Danfoss and Rockwool within the industrial sector, as well as long-time key accounts such as Microsoft and SAP, will be the focus of the unit. He brings work experience from Vestas, the global pure-play leader in wind energy solutions, where is he was Director of Marketing Communications and, more recently, SAP where he was Head of Product Marketing for SAP XM.

“Morten has long been associated with Vertic, having been on the client side for some of the most predominant digital transformative solutions we’ve done with Vestas,” continued Jespersen. “He has been leading innovative and redefining projects there such as World of Wind, Energy Transparency and A Race We Must Win, which have disrupted the industrial manufacturing sector. His understanding of executive level challenges within another of our clients, SAP, will also undoubtedly aid our ongoing growth within the tech industry too.”

About Vertic

Vertic is a global independent digital ad agency. Our award-winning solutions are based on our ability to blend the core competencies of strategy, story-telling, creativity, interaction-design, and in-depth understanding of content creation, in the pursuit of tangible business results.

Vertic’s mission is to help industry leaders apply interactive solutions to build their brands and create great customer experiences across the entire digital channel.

Founded in 2002, we are represented in Copenhagen, New York, Seattle and Singapore. Our passion is creating 360 multi-channel solutions that generate demand for our client’s brand.