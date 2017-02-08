SpectraSensors Exhibiting at Nitrogen+Syngas 2017

SpectraSensors will exhibit at CRU’s Nitrogen+Syngas 2017 in London, United Kingdom from February 27th through March 2nd, 2017. Now in its 30th year, the conference covers market trends, feedstock outlooks, project updates and supply and demand forecasts including high level analysis from CRU’s Nitrogen team. The four day program showcases the latest technical developments to improve efficiency and compliance, includes technical papers, case studies, and over 70 exhibits.

Attendees can visit SpectraSensors at booth #16 to learn more about Raman spectroscopy and the Kaiser Optograf Analyzer, used to perform on-line, real-time compositional analysis of process gas streams.

SpectraSensors, an Endress+Hauser company, is a leading global provider of laser-based process instrumentation. We design and manufacture TDLAS and Raman analyzers for on-line monitoring of H2O, H2S, CO, CO2, C2H2, NH3, H2, N2, and other components in the process gas streams. We also offer Quenched Fluorescence analyzers for on-line, real-time measurements of O2. All analyzers are built to ensure the highest levels of efficiency with reliable measurements and low cost of operation. Our analyzers are used in the natural gas, synthetic natural gas, LNG, gas processing, petrochemical, refinery, and atmospheric testing industries.

