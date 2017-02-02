The Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP), the world’s leading professional association dedicated to the practice of partnering, alliance management, and business collaboration, will be telescoping the necessary practices and tools for today’s rapidly growing cross-industry, cross-sector business ecosystems at the 2017 ASAP Global Alliance Summit “Profit, Innovation, and Value for the Partnering Enterprise,” Feb. 28-March 2 at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley, San Diego, California.

“How to maximize profit and value during a time of complexity so heavily influenced by the evolving Internet of Things and multi-industry collaboration is a challenge companies wrestle with on a daily basis,” says Michael Leonetti, CSAP, president and CEO of ASAP. “Innovation is a key component in that equation for driving revenue streams. More than ever before, this year’s Summit will be providing the kinds of ideas, tools, and best practices partnership managers need to stay on the top of their game during a time of tremendous adjustment. ”

Center stage at the annual event will be keynote speaker Alex Dickinson, PhD, founder and executive chairperson for ChromaCode and recent senior vice president of strategic initiatives at the San Diego-based biotechnology company Illumina. Dr. Dickinson will talk about the new convergence of life science and technology and its impact on the applications and cloud computing practices for large-scale DNA sequencing and leveraging genomics data. In his talk “The New Convergence: Life Science + Tech + Government,” he will discuss his firsthand experience in shaping and connecting these realms, highlighting Illumina’s role as an industry leader in innovative collaboration in the complex world of genomics, and its applications in medical research, clinical testing, and therapy. The talk will focus on Dr. Dickinson’s experiences in driving advances in the evolving, multi-dimensional partnering world across multiple industries and the public sector.

“The collision of the high tech, life sciences, healthcare, and public sector worlds is resulting in an explosion of emerging companies,” Dr. Dickinson said. “Partnering across technology and life sciences industries poses significant challenges. The academic research world is very different from the clinical world, and the tech world and clinical world are very different. Understanding how those worlds are different from a product-need, financial, and a support point of view is a real challenge,” he added. “This field requires partnership that is different from the run-of-the-mill partnerships between teams that speak the same language.”

Case in point is Google’s rapidly increasingly role in healthcare innovation ranging from its clinical “moonshots,” Calico and Verily, its role as a partner in the U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative, and ex-Google executives’ founding roles in key healthcare startups such as GRAIL, Color Genomics, and Flatiron Health.

Dr. Dickinson has a PhD in electrical engineering and worked on silicon chips at AT&T Bell labs before moving into life sciences. He formed the team that designed Illumina’s BaseSpace cloud computing platform, a genomic data processing and storage system. Past positions include CEO of Luxtera, a supercomputer chip company, and co-founder of the molecular diagnostics company Helixis with Nobel Laureate David Baltimore. Dr. Dickinson is known for his innovative, problem-solving approach: He has registered 40 U.S. patents covering a range of inventions, including smart phone camera and fingerprint technologies.

Also on the Summit agenda is the unveiling of the winner of the Alliance Excellence Awards, as well as several timely plenary talks:



“Comfort in Discomfort: Leadership & Innovation Lessons from an Uncommon Alliance,” by Celine Schillinger, head of quality innovation and engagement, Sanofi Pasteur

“Leveraging Partners to Accelerate Growth and Enter New Markets,” by Kevin Hickey, president and chief executive officer at BeyondTrust

“Accelerating Innovation: Partnering Early and Often in the New Era of Cooperation,” by Chris Haskell, PhD, head of the U.S. science hub at Bayer

A plenary presentation by Maria Olson, vice president, global and strategic alliances, NetApp

The Summit will have a CA-AM certification pre-conference workshop as in previous years, as well as new professional development workshops such as “Cross-Cultural Communication Skills for Building Collaboration in Alliance Partnerships,” led by San Jose State University Lecturer Minna J. Holopainen, communication trainer and facilitator, and owner of InFlux Communication, LLC, and “Building and Sustaining the Alliance-Enabled Enterprise,” led by Stuart Kliman, CA-AM, Vantage Partners’ alliances practice leader.

Three days of sessions on a range of cutting-edge topics include “Think Horizontal: Reimagining Partnering Practices as Digital Business Transformation Becomes Reality,” led by The Rhythm of Business’s President Jan Twombly, CSAP, and Jeff Shuman, CSAP, principal of The Rhythm of Business and professor of management at Bentley University; “Building the Perfect Partnership: A Balance of Harmony and Conflict,” led by Eli Lilly and Company’s David S. Thompson, CA-AM, chief alliance officer, and Alan Colquitt, director of global assessment and workforce research; “Mediocrity to Mastery Roundtable: Value Creation Through Wise Time Investment,” jointly led by Eli Lilly and Company’s David S. Thompson, Harm-Jan Borgeld, CSAP, head of alliance management at Merck KGaA, Donna Peek, CSAP, director of partner enablement & operations at the SAS Institute, and Ezra Schneier, corporate development officer, HRsoft. For more information or to register for the 2017 Summit, visit http://www.asapweb.org/summit.

