Better Mobile (“Better Mobile"), the industry leader in mobile defense, and Uniken (“Uniken”), a leading global cyber security firm, today announced a partnership that will immediately provide the industry’s most comprehensive security solution for customer facing mobile applications.

Companies that provide digital products with sensitive or critical information – such as those in the financial, health or government services sectors – are faced with an ever-increasing threat environment from sophisticated hackers ranging from individuals to organized crime to state sponsored actors. The speed in which these threats – such as platform or application vulnerabilities, either known or unknown – are identified and subsequently spread compels organizations to use a security solution that provides an auto-updated level of assurance that the environment in which their applications are running are safe.

Until now, businesses aiming to provide a great customer experience combined with a secure environment have been forced to build up their mobile application security using multiple products. These include device finger printing, blacklist/whitelist detection, malware detection and resolution, application security, customer authentication including biometrics, transaction verification and channel security. However, each of these solutions are not integrated, have separate consoles, logs, and operational characteristics, which leads to a negative customer experience. In addition, many existing solutions do not offer an auto-update of threats resulting in a deficient security posture. Hackers understand and consequently exploit these gaps in visibility and coverage.

Today’s partnership will provide a solution that avoids sensitive issues such as customer tracking and device control, while providing a secure cocoon for applications, ensuring that a customer’s privacy is never compromised. The joint solution is more effective than mobile security solutions designed for the extended enterprise which are unable to operate successfully in the uncontrolled, diverse customer world.

“By integrating mobile platform and malware protection with a device fingerprint, application, user and channel security solution, we are able to offer our clients the capabilities they need to ensure their digital channels are safe,” said Senai Ahderom CEO of Better Mobile. “If the channels are not safe, the software can report back to the Enterprise securely and take action, which may include disabling the user.”

“Mobile Device Security and Application Security Solutions form the foundations upon which Digital Channels are built. With this partnership with Better Mobile, we are providing enterprises with the strongest and most comprehensive solution in the marketplace, enabling them to build secure, critical mobile applications,” said Bimal Gandhi, CEO of Uniken. “Customers need solutions that not only assure them that their applications are running on a safe platform, but also have the most advanced application protections. Our solution will provide encryption that goes beyond that of what existing platforms natively provide and offer comprehensive channel protections.”

Better Mobile and Uniken will be enhancing existing capabilities to offer the Industry’s most comprehensive operational solution and visibility into the customer facing mobile application security posture with a unified administration, DevOps and SecOps capability. The joint Better Mobile – Uniken solution is targeted at businesses and customers that value high security and privacy. The solution is seeing rapid adoption in the financial services, healthcare, infrastructure & government sectors, within organizations looking to build their digital channel products on both IOS and Android.

About Uniken

Uniken was founded in 2013 as a cyber security software company that provides, through its core product REL-ID, a safe, simple, and scalable security platform that for the first-time, tightly integrates identity, authentication, and channel security. Uniken serves personal and corporate banking, enterprise communication, and defense and government markets and has had 28 implementations, with 4 million users and 8.8 million devices secured worldwide. The company is based in Chatham, New Jersey with an innovation center in India. For more information on Uniken, Inc, please visit http://www.uniken.com.

About Better Mobile

Better Mobile is a market leader in mobile threat defense. Better’s platform leverages artificial intelligence to detect and protect against a wide range of known and unknown threats. Better’s technology uses a multi-layered approach that continuously monitors, detects and remediates against mobile cyber-attacks from malware, network threats, and OS vulnerability exploits. Better Mobile provides enterprises with complete endpoint visibility, security, and control with real time, self-protecting advanced mobile threat detection and prevention. For more information please visit http://www.better.mobi.

