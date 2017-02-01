The Ninjas are coming to the greater Indianapolis area. These innovative, stand-alone facilities will incorporate state of the art technology, expert trained coaches, and personalized instruction to ensure students build fundamental core athletic skills through early positive experiences.

Exciting things are flipping and vaulting into the greater Indianapolis area, with the announcement today that two NinjaZone Academy locations are opening this spring. Picture NBC’s American Ninja Warrior in class form and you’ll be able to imagine just how cool these new facilities will look. Best of all? It’s for kids.

Carmel-based NinjaZone boasts over 240 licensees internationally, serving over 80,000 children aged 3-13. The flagship curriculum incorporates both character and athletic pillars, seeking to grow the whole child through sport. Classes are a fusion of gymnastics, martial arts, obstacle course training, and freestyle movement.

Historically, NinjaZone programs have shared gym space with gymnastics, parkour, or cheer classes – until now. The NinjaZone Academy locations slated for Grand Park and Geist will be the very first of their kind, offering Ninja classes in a specialized environment. These innovative, stand-alone facilities will incorporate state of the art technology, expert trained coaches, and personalized instruction to ensure students build fundamental core athletic skills through early positive experiences.

Children begin their NinjaZone Academy experience in "Ninja School," a trial set of three introductory classes, designed to allow children to try out the program prior to enrollment. Ninja School is an introduction to the fundamentals of Ninja Sport where children learn essentials of safety, learn cool tricks and skills, and experience “The Rig!”, NinjaZone’s unique obstacle and climbing system.

The Grand Park location will begin Ninja School sessions at the beginning of the March, with the grand opening scheduled for March 16th at 4:00 p.m. The Geist location will complete construction in the coming months and open in May. For more information, visit academy.theninjazone.com.