Brett Meager, Senior VP of Client Services Brett’s background in leading world-class customer service organizations will be invaluable to Hodges-Mace as we continue to deepen our relationships with clients and create exceptional experiences,” says Co-CEO, Peter Mace.

Hodges-Mace, a leader in employee benefit administration technology and services, today announced a strategic addition to the client services and leadership team with the appointment of Brett Meager to Senior Vice President of Client Services. In her role, Meager is responsible for all operations relating to the Hodges-Mace customer experience. This new executive appointment follows a 2016 enrollment season where Hodges-Mace partnered with a record number of employers to deliver positive benefit experiences to their employees.

Meager joins the team from IgnitionOne, where she was responsible for all customer life cycle functions. Prior to her time there, she spent 15 years at NCR Corporation, a global Fortune 500 technology company, where she served as the Director of Global Professional Services and International SaaS. Meager brings years of experience in building and leading client-centric account management and implementation teams to Hodges-Mace.

“We are truly excited to have Brett join our leadership team,” says Peter Mace, Co-CEO at Hodges-Mace, whose focus includes operations and client services. “Brett’s background in leading world-class customer service organizations will be invaluable to Hodges-Mace as we continue to deepen our relationships with clients and create exceptional experiences for them and their employees.”

Meager holds an undergraduate degree from Georgia Tech and a Master of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from Georgia State University. In 2014, she was recognized as a Women in Technology Honoree for Enterprise Woman of the Year.

“I am thrilled to join the growing Hodges-Mace team,” says Brett. “The passion and commitment to our customers is something that the entire organization believes in. One of our core values is ‘Create awesome experiences, every customer, every interaction, every time.’ It’s something I witness every day, and I look forward to building on this foundation to help our clients be even more successful.”

About Hodges-Mace

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Hodges-Mace is a leading provider of benefit management software and services. Their portfolio ranges from small-to-mid-size companies and Fortune 500 enterprises in a variety of industries, including education, energy, gaming, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Hodges-Mace is a respected leader in the employee benefits industry and is dedicated to helping employees and employers make smarter benefits decisions through a blend of innovative technologies and intelligent service solutions.