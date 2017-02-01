“We have an obligation to assist the brave men and women who risked their lives fighting for our country. They deserve the chance to become parents if they are having trouble conceiving,” said Dr. Daniel A. Potter, Orange County Medical Director.

Pasadena, CA: HRC Fertility (HRC), the largest provider of advanced fertility treatment in Southern California, has reaffirmed its commitment to helping our nation’s heroes with its newly expanded “Honor Our Military Heroes” program. HRC’s nine locations now offer their IVF (in vitro fertilization) discount program to all active duty military personnel, reservists, National Guard members and veterans and their spouses. This new program provides military personnel with a 40 percent discount for a variety of IVF services.

IVF is a very successful form of infertility treatment, but many insurance plans do not cover treatment, including TRICARE for active duty military. HRC’s goal is to relieve some of the financial burden from couples who are left to pay out-of-pocket for their infertility treatment.

“We have an obligation to assist the brave men and women who risked their lives fighting for our country. They deserve the chance to become parents if they are having trouble conceiving,” said Dr. Daniel A. Potter, Orange County Medical Director. “With ‘Honor Our Military Heroes,’ we are able to deepen the discounts for IVF as well as grow this unique program for different categories of service members.”

HRC physicians are excited to provide significantly more access to IVF treatment to the more than 600,000 veterans residing in San Diego and Los Angeles County, many of whom are in their prime childbearing years. San Diego also has the nation’s largest concentration of military personnel, including 100,000 active duty members.

To qualify for the military discount, the patient or spouse needs to show identification as proof of their involvement with the U.S. Armed Forces.

"I’m proud of my husband, who continues to serve our country through the Navy Reserve,” said Elizabeth Y., patient of Dr. Jane Frederick, HRC Fertility Newport Beach Medical Director. "We’re equally grateful to HRC for honoring the military discount for reserve families so that we can start our family. Thank you, Dr. Frederick and team for your gentle, compassionate care. This truly means everything to us!”

About HRC Fertility

Since its inception in 1988, HRC Fertility (HRC) has been one of the largest providers of advanced fertility treatment in the world, with success rates higher than the industry average. HRC has nine locations throughout Southern California, with offices in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. Each office is staffed with fellowship-trained reproductive endocrinologists and infertility specialists. HRC’s state-of-the-art embryology lab continues to be at the forefront of reproductive clinical research. For additional information about any of the services HRC offers, please visit http://www.havingbabies.com or call (866) HRC 4 IVF (472-4483).