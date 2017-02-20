Chuck E. Cheese’s® and Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) recently announced the launch of Sensory Sensitive Sundays, a joint event at Chuck E. Cheese’s locations throughout New England, New York and New Jersey to provide children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other special needs, the opportunity to experience the fun of visiting Chuck E. Cheese’s in a sensory-friendly environment.

After a successful pilot run at the Attleboro, Mass. location in November last year, both organizations decided to expand Sensory Sensitive Sundays to include 54 Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurants. The program officially launched earlier this month on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

“We’re eager to test Sensory Sensitive Sundays in our northeast area restaurants with an inspirational organization like CARD,” said Ami Anderson, senior director of advertising and media at CEC Entertainment. “We’re excited to have an opportunity to provide a safe and sensory-sensitive environment for the many families and children with autism and special needs who enjoy coming to Chuck E. Cheese’s.”

The sensory-sensitive program provides the opportunity for families in the autism community to enjoy Chuck E. Cheese’s with smaller crowds and less noise, dimmed lighting, no show or music playing and limited costumed characters, all of which makes for an environment more suitable for children who face sensory challenges.

Occurring before the restaurant opens to the general public, Sensory Sensitive Sundays will typically take place from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month. The next event will take place on Sunday, Mar. 5, followed by Apr. 2 and May 7, with the goal of expanding the program to all Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurants nationwide later this year.

"CARD is honored to play a role in ensuring that children with autism have access to Chuck E. Cheese's in a comfortable environment," said Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D, CARD founder and CEO. “We are excited that Chuck E. Cheese's is expanding Sensory Sensitive Sundays, so more families will have access to this inclusive option.”

The program will be available at all Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurants in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. A complete list of participating locations is as follows:

NEW ENGLAND

Attleboro - 287 S. Washington St., Attleboro, MA 02703

Burlington - Ten Wall St. (HWY. 95/3A), Burlington, MA 01803

Danvers - 139 Endicott St., Danvers, MA 01923

Everett - 29 Mystic View Rd., Everett, MA 02149

Leominster - 100 Commercial Rd Ste. 68, Leominster, MA 01453

Lowell - 209 Plain St., Lowell, MA 01852

Manchester, CT - 82 Buckland St., Manchester, CT 06042

Manchester, NH - 1525 S Willow I-93, Manchester, NH 03103

Methuen - 90 Pleasant Valley Rd., Methuen, MA 01844

Natick - 801 Worcester, Natick, MA 01760

Newington, CT - 3075 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111

Newington, NH - 30 Fox Run Rd., Newington, NH 03801

North Dartmouth - 412-418 State Road 6, North Dartmouth, MA 02747

Orange - 82 Boston Post Rd., Orange, CT 06477

Springfield - 1716 Boston Rd., Springfield, MA 01129

Warwick - 650 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick, RI 02886

Waterbury - 650 Wolcott St., Waterbury, CT 06705

Worchester - 50 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester, MA 01604

NEW YORK

Albany – 601 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, NY 12110

Amherst – 4990 Harlem Rd., Amherst, NY 14226

Bronx - 700 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY 10451

Bronx - 1816 Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469

Brooklyn - 139 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Flushing - 40-24 College Pt Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354

Greece – 3130 West Ridge Rd., Rochester, NY 14626

Hamburg – 4408 Milestrip Rd., Buffalo, NY 14219

Harlem - 280 St. Nicholas Ave, 2nd floor, Harlem, NY 10027

Hempstead - 162 Fulton Ave., Hempstead, NY 11550

Hicksville - 11-15 Hanover Pl., Hicksville, NY 11801

Middletown – 8 Orange Plaza Lane, Middletown, NY 10940

Nanuet - 250 West Route 59, Nanuet NY 10954

New Hartford – 4631 Commercial Dr., Hartford NY 13413

Patchogue - 121 Sunrise Hwy., Patchogue, NY 11772

Poughkeepsie - 1895 South Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Queens - 3419 48th St, Long Island City, NY 11101

Rochester – 1000 Hylan Rd. Suite 20, Rochester, NY 14623

Staten Island - 1775-P South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314

Syracuse – 3023 Erie Blvd., Syracuse, NY 13224

Vestal – 3901 Vestal Parkway E., Vestal, NY 13850

West Islip - 155 Sunrise Hwy., West Islip, NY 11795

NEW JERSEY

Brick – 28 Brick Plaza, Bricktown, NJ 08723

Bridgewater - 600 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Cherry Hill – 2100 Route 38 Suite 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Deptford – 301 N. Almonesson Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096

Edison - 1120 Route 1 North,Edison, NJ 08817

Hanover - 145 Route 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936

Jersey City - 701 Route 440 #383, Jersey City, NJ 07304

Mays Landing – 4215 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Middletown - 1107 Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748

N. Bergen - 8101 Tonelle Ave., North Bergen, NJ 07047

Paramus - 275 Route 4 West, Paramus, NJ 07652

Union - 1660 Route 22 East, Union, NJ 07083

Wayne - 1639 Route 23 South, Wayne, NJ 07470

West Windsor – 520 Nassau Park Blvd., West Windsor, NJ 08540

About CEC Entertainment

For nearly 40 years, CEC Entertainment has served as the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment and the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Chuck E. Cheese’s goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play. It is also the place where more than a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year. Each Chuck E. Cheese’s features musical entertainment, games, rides, and play areas for kids of all ages, as well as a variety of freshly prepared dining options.

Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese’s helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities and childhood education, Chuck E. Cheese’s has donated more than $14 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese’s supports its national charity partner, Big Brothers Big Sisters, through nationwide fundraisers and donation drives. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 603 Chuck E. Cheese’s and 144 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 12 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com or connect with us on social media.

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of nearly 2,000 individuals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.

