Dallas, TX (PRWEB) February 20, 2017
Chuck E. Cheese’s® and Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) recently announced the launch of Sensory Sensitive Sundays, a joint event at Chuck E. Cheese’s locations throughout New England, New York and New Jersey to provide children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other special needs, the opportunity to experience the fun of visiting Chuck E. Cheese’s in a sensory-friendly environment.
After a successful pilot run at the Attleboro, Mass. location in November last year, both organizations decided to expand Sensory Sensitive Sundays to include 54 Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurants. The program officially launched earlier this month on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
“We’re eager to test Sensory Sensitive Sundays in our northeast area restaurants with an inspirational organization like CARD,” said Ami Anderson, senior director of advertising and media at CEC Entertainment. “We’re excited to have an opportunity to provide a safe and sensory-sensitive environment for the many families and children with autism and special needs who enjoy coming to Chuck E. Cheese’s.”
The sensory-sensitive program provides the opportunity for families in the autism community to enjoy Chuck E. Cheese’s with smaller crowds and less noise, dimmed lighting, no show or music playing and limited costumed characters, all of which makes for an environment more suitable for children who face sensory challenges.
Occurring before the restaurant opens to the general public, Sensory Sensitive Sundays will typically take place from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month. The next event will take place on Sunday, Mar. 5, followed by Apr. 2 and May 7, with the goal of expanding the program to all Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurants nationwide later this year.
"CARD is honored to play a role in ensuring that children with autism have access to Chuck E. Cheese's in a comfortable environment," said Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D, CARD founder and CEO. “We are excited that Chuck E. Cheese's is expanding Sensory Sensitive Sundays, so more families will have access to this inclusive option.”
The program will be available at all Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurants in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. A complete list of participating locations is as follows:
NEW ENGLAND
Attleboro - 287 S. Washington St., Attleboro, MA 02703
Burlington - Ten Wall St. (HWY. 95/3A), Burlington, MA 01803
Danvers - 139 Endicott St., Danvers, MA 01923
Everett - 29 Mystic View Rd., Everett, MA 02149
Leominster - 100 Commercial Rd Ste. 68, Leominster, MA 01453
Lowell - 209 Plain St., Lowell, MA 01852
Manchester, CT - 82 Buckland St., Manchester, CT 06042
Manchester, NH - 1525 S Willow I-93, Manchester, NH 03103
Methuen - 90 Pleasant Valley Rd., Methuen, MA 01844
Natick - 801 Worcester, Natick, MA 01760
Newington, CT - 3075 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111
Newington, NH - 30 Fox Run Rd., Newington, NH 03801
North Dartmouth - 412-418 State Road 6, North Dartmouth, MA 02747
Orange - 82 Boston Post Rd., Orange, CT 06477
Springfield - 1716 Boston Rd., Springfield, MA 01129
Warwick - 650 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick, RI 02886
Waterbury - 650 Wolcott St., Waterbury, CT 06705
Worchester - 50 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester, MA 01604
NEW YORK
Albany – 601 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, NY 12110
Amherst – 4990 Harlem Rd., Amherst, NY 14226
Bronx - 700 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY 10451
Bronx - 1816 Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469
Brooklyn - 139 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Flushing - 40-24 College Pt Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354
Greece – 3130 West Ridge Rd., Rochester, NY 14626
Hamburg – 4408 Milestrip Rd., Buffalo, NY 14219
Harlem - 280 St. Nicholas Ave, 2nd floor, Harlem, NY 10027
Hempstead - 162 Fulton Ave., Hempstead, NY 11550
Hicksville - 11-15 Hanover Pl., Hicksville, NY 11801
Middletown – 8 Orange Plaza Lane, Middletown, NY 10940
Nanuet - 250 West Route 59, Nanuet NY 10954
New Hartford – 4631 Commercial Dr., Hartford NY 13413
Patchogue - 121 Sunrise Hwy., Patchogue, NY 11772
Poughkeepsie - 1895 South Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Queens - 3419 48th St, Long Island City, NY 11101
Rochester – 1000 Hylan Rd. Suite 20, Rochester, NY 14623
Staten Island - 1775-P South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314
Syracuse – 3023 Erie Blvd., Syracuse, NY 13224
Vestal – 3901 Vestal Parkway E., Vestal, NY 13850
West Islip - 155 Sunrise Hwy., West Islip, NY 11795
NEW JERSEY
Brick – 28 Brick Plaza, Bricktown, NJ 08723
Bridgewater - 600 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Cherry Hill – 2100 Route 38 Suite 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Deptford – 301 N. Almonesson Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096
Edison - 1120 Route 1 North,Edison, NJ 08817
Hanover - 145 Route 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936
Jersey City - 701 Route 440 #383, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Mays Landing – 4215 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Middletown - 1107 Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748
N. Bergen - 8101 Tonelle Ave., North Bergen, NJ 07047
Paramus - 275 Route 4 West, Paramus, NJ 07652
Union - 1660 Route 22 East, Union, NJ 07083
Wayne - 1639 Route 23 South, Wayne, NJ 07470
West Windsor – 520 Nassau Park Blvd., West Windsor, NJ 08540
About CEC Entertainment
For nearly 40 years, CEC Entertainment has served as the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment and the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Chuck E. Cheese’s goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play. It is also the place where more than a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year. Each Chuck E. Cheese’s features musical entertainment, games, rides, and play areas for kids of all ages, as well as a variety of freshly prepared dining options.
Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese’s helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities and childhood education, Chuck E. Cheese’s has donated more than $14 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese’s supports its national charity partner, Big Brothers Big Sisters, through nationwide fundraisers and donation drives. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 603 Chuck E. Cheese’s and 144 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 12 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com or connect with us on social media.
About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)
CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of nearly 2,000 individuals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.
###