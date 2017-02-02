Online Printers DocuCopies.com Celebrate a Record-Breaking January

We're on a first-name basis with most of our clients and they like that personal connection that is so often lost on the Internet.

The team at online printing company DocuCopies.com promised a big start to 2017, including the launch of their much-anticipated print reseller program. But they didn't expect such a big month for the bottom line.

"Traditionally, mid-winter is hibernation time," says Jeff Corbo, the company's vice president and director of marketing. "But we've been growing and expanding our services and the scope and methods with which we attract new clients. It's great to see these efforts pay off in the short term already to where we've got a mid-summer workload in the middle of January."

One such advancement over the last several months is their Every Door Direct Mailing (EDDM) service for postcards. Customers choose their print options for their postcards, then map out the geographic areas they want to target. This is much cheaper than standard bulk mailing and is a great option for local businesses and organizations.

One of the company's greatest strengths is their ability to develop new products and services and implement them on the website quickly with their in-house programming team. Being responsive to market demands and special requests, especially on the individual level, can get harder with larger corporate firms with several offices and call centers.

"Our customers love us because they know they can call and talk to someone who's actually working on their job," says Corbo. "We're on a first-name basis with our biggest clients and they like that personal connection that is so often lost on the Internet."

