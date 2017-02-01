Egnyte Logo Egnyte allowed Model N to consolidate platforms while adding functionality to achieve increased productivity and efficiency across our global operations

Egnyte, the leading cloud provider of smart content collaboration and governance for the enterprise, today announced Model N, a leader in revenue management solutions, has deployed Egnyte Connect as their company-wide solution for global content collaboration and management. With Egnyte Connect, Model N was able create a secure digital workplace where employees can use their preferred devices and applications to collaborate internally and externally on all of their company’s files.

Founded in 1999, Model N is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions to life sciences, technology and manufacturing companies. Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands, including over 49,000 and their management of billions of dollars of revenue.

“The biggest business implication for Model N has been increased productivity and cost savings. Egnyte allowed Model N to consolidate platforms while adding functionality to achieve increased productivity and efficiency across our global operations,” said Dan Willman, senior manager of corporate IT at Model N. “Our employees can use single sign-on, easily access and transfer files no matter where they are stored, and collaborate with a wide range of applications, all from within our more secure Egnyte Connect environment. Having Egnyte Connect in place allows us to better serve our own clients with strategic end-to-end solutions.”

As a rapidly growing global organization with eight office locations across the United States, Europe, and India, as well as operations in over 100 countries, it is important for Model N to maintain proper visibility and control over all of their files while enabling international access. Egnyte Connect provides the following solutions to create a secure digital workplace for Model N’s global collaboration:

Hybrid Infrastructure – Cloud & On-prem is vital to global operations for two reasons, security and performance. Local speeds when downloading and uploading large files. Sensitive files can stay behind the firewall in on-prem storage, while non-sensitive information can live in the cloud.

Subfolder Permissioning – Going beyond the folder level, subfolder permissioning allows IT to restrict access to individual files and individual users, which is vital when collaborating internally and externally all over the world.

Smart Auditing & Reporting – Real-time audit reports provide insights around file and user activity, giving Model N the ability to monitor the security of their content while also optimizing its performance

“In highly regulated industries, like finance, it is paramount for us to be able to provide a solution that meets our customers’ stringent security requirements while still providing a user friendly experience for their employees,” said Rajesh Ram, co-founder and chief customer officer at Egnyte. “Model N’s use of Egnyte Connect is a great example of how we can deliver on both sides of the business, giving IT the granularity they need to maintain proper visibility and control, while providing employees a user-friendly experience that improves their productivity.”

To learn more about how Egnyte was able to create a secure digital workplace for Model N, download the case study here.

About Egnyte

Egnyte transforms business through smarter content allowing organizations to connect, protect, and unlock value from all their content. Our Content Intelligence platform delivers smart content collaboration and governance in the cloud or on-premises to thousands of businesses around the world even the most regulated industries. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Investors include venture capital firms, such as Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners, such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology. Please visit http://www.egnyte.com or call 1-877-7EGNYTE for more information.

About Model N

Model N is a leader in revenue management solutions, driving mission critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance. Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in life sciences, technology and manufacturing across more than 100 countries. For more information, visit http://www.modeln.com.