Hedgehog is pleased to announce that Lead Solutions Architect Charles Turano, Development Manager Sean Kearny and Solutions Architect Sean Holmesby, along with Senior Solutions Developers Nikola Gotsev, Derek Hunziker, Dmytro Shevchenko and Georgi Bilyukov and Solutions Developer Olga Kogan have been named “Most Valuable Professional (MVP)” by Sitecore®, the global leader in experience management software. They are eight of only 215 people worldwide to be awarded MVP status this year. This is the seventh MVP Award for Sean Kearney and fifth for Charles Turano, as well as the fourth for Sean Holmesby and third for Nikola Gotsev. It is the second for Derek and Dmytro and the first for Olga and Georgi.

We are also delighted that Marketing Strategist Mike Shaw has been named a “Digital Strategist Most Valuable Professional (MVP)” by Sitecore® for the second time, one of only 39 people worldwide to be named a Sitecore Digital Strategist MVP in 2017.

Now it its eleventh year, Sitecore’s MVP program recognizes individual technology, digital strategy, commerce, and cloud advocates who share their Sitecore passion and expertise to offer positive customer experiences that drive business results. The Sitecore MVP Award recognizes the most active Sitecore experts from around the world who participate in online and offline communities to share their knowledge with other Sitecore partners and customers.

“Helping our clients get the most out of Sitecore is a constant focus of ours, so we’re thrilled to have nine members of our team recognized for their contributions to the community and the platform,” said Dan Galvez, CEO of Hedgehog.

Hedgehog is a leading global provider of digital experiences that change the way consumers interact with brands. By combining years of experience delivering outstanding Sitecore solutions with the impact of a cutting edge marketing innovation team, Hedgehog technologists are experts in custom application development and technology to business implementation, focusing on the Sitecore Experience Platform.

“The Sitecore MVP awards recognize and honor those who make substantial contributions to our loyal community of partners and customers,” said Pieter Brinkman, Director of Developer and Platform Evangelism, Sitecore. “MVPs consistently set a standard of excellence by delivering technical chops, enthusiasm and a commitment to giving back to the Sitecore community. They truly understand and deliver on the power of the Sitecore Experience Platform to create contextualized brand experiences for their consumers, driving revenue and loyalty for life.”

Sitecore’s experience platform combines web content management, omnichannel digital delivery, customer insight and engagement, and strategic digital marketing tools into a single, unified platform. The platform is incredibly easy to use, capturing every minute interaction—and intention—that customers and prospects have with a brand, both on a website and across other online and offline channels. The end-to-end experience technology works behind the scenes to deliver context marketing to individual customers, so that they engage in relevant brand experiences that earn loyalty and achieve business results.

Hedgehog is a digital marketing agency leveraging deep technical expertise to deliver sophisticated web experiences. A multidisciplinary solutions firm focusing on Sitecore, Hedgehog offers strategy, design, consulting and technology services. With vertical expertise in e-commerce, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, media and healthcare Hedgehog draws on a wide range of experience to solve challenging business problems. Our success is rooted in our philosophy of pragmatism, taking the long view and putting clients first. For more information about our offerings, visit http://www.hhog.com.

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site: http://www.sitecore.net/mvp