Kenesto Corp. today announced the availability of Kenesto Drive 2.0. Kenesto, known for its secure cloud-based Product Document Management and CAD collaboration, delivers a new generation in sharing and bridging the gap between cloud storage and engineering documents.

Kenesto now allows users to manually define document dependencies for any type of document and—within products such as SOLIDWORKS and Solid Edge—defines those dependencies automatically. Having defined these dependencies, users are able to find all of the places where a document is used (Where-Used). Users are now able to selectively replace or rename instances of documents that are used in SOLIDWORKS and Solid Edge assemblies. In addition, users are also able to define revisions of assemblies when released to production. This functionality has only been available in the past in traditional installed PDM systems.

“Our focus has always been to serve the engineering community,” said Mike Payne, CEO of Kenesto. “With Kenesto Drive 2.0, we are bringing to market an innovative cloud Product Document Management system for engineers. Not only is our customers’ data secure in the cloud, but also it is secure, at customers’ requests, on laptops. Kenesto’s enhanced security encrypts all documents cached on laptops as well as providing two factor authentication—all this with reduced IT expenses.”

With Kenesto, small design shops now have control and visibility over what happens to documents when made available to others. For less than a cup of Starbucks java once a week, users have the freedom and flexibility with real- time access to documents from anywhere.

“In a market where so many products seem to be slightly different flavors of the same solution, Kenesto stands out as a leader in forward-thinking online engineering data management,” said Josh Adams, Founding Principal, Apollo Engineering Design Group. “Using Kenesto, we now have a secure, cloud-based solution for product document management, collaboration and version control, accessible from wherever we are in the world. On top of that, the Kenesto Drive feature allows our team to interact with our data as though it were a mapped server drive.”

