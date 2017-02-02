Silvernest Names Mike Emerson Chief Operating Officer

The addition of a COO at this stage in our company’s journey is indicative of how fast we’ve grown, and I’m energized by all of the opportunities that lie ahead

Silvernest, an online-roommate matching service for boomers and empty nesters, announced today that Mike Emerson has joined the company as chief operating officer (COO). In this newly created position, Emerson will be responsible for operationalizing Silvernest’s growth vision, including implementing processes and systems, expanding customer service and identifying new opportunities for profitable market extensions.

Emerson brings a coveted combination of sales and marketing experience, operations improvement and global go-to-market expertise to his new role as COO. An accomplished corporate executive and entrepreneur, Emerson has helped guide venture-backed technology startups through their growth, expansion and, ultimately, to successful exits.

“The addition of a COO at this stage in our company’s journey is indicative of how fast we’ve grown, and I’m energized by all of the opportunities that lie ahead for us to innovate, bring new products to market, forge partnerships and make inroads into new markets,” said Silvernest CEO Wendi Burkhardt. “Mike is a thoughtful, focused and hands-on leader, and we look forward to his guidance as we continue to scale our business.”

Emerson joins Silvernest after co-founding and serving as both COO and chief financial officer for Qtera. Prior to that, he was vice president of Live Video for publicly-traded Zayo Group, where he led all corporate functions of the company’s startup media business segment. Before Zayo Group, he served as general manager of licensing for Wazee Digital, growing the company through several rounds of venture capital investment and a private equity exit. Emerson also co-founded TechWell, a venture backed incubator for seed-stage technology companies.

Emerson is currently the board director for VHT Studios, as well as an active mentor for Rockies Venture Club and the TiE Rockies Accelerator Program. He earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Silvernest

Silvernest is an online home sharing service that pairs aging homeowners with qualified housemates, giving Baby Boomers and empty nesters an aging-in-place alternative. Through its roommate-matching, lease management and localized support services, Silvernest combines the tools, expertise and commitment to provide the industry's first comprehensive home sharing platform. This hassle-free service takes care of the details, providing peace-of-mind by enabling people to stay in their homes, while benefitting from increased income and shared experiences. Boulder, Colo.-based Silvernest has been called a company to watch. Visit us online at http://www.silvernest.com, check out our blog, or follow us Facebook and Twitter.