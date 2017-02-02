This is a tremendous opportunity for veterans and separating military personnel to get on the best career trajectory.

Simi Valley, CA- Military Connection, whose website is one of the most respected and comprehensive directories of military and veteran resources on the web, has joined forces with UC Irvine to assist in the upcoming Veteran Talent Career Planning Conference, a coaching and resource fair for those who have served in our nation’s military, past and present.

The event, taking place in the UCI Student Center Pacific Ballroom on Saturday, March 4, 2017 features multi-track sessions and one on one coaching from 8:00am to 3:45pm, and ends the day with an Employer Veteran Networking Reception. Conference attendance is complimentary for veterans and military personnel. To register, go to http://www.veteran.uci.edu/jointVTRC/register.php.

The conference will offer attendees the opportunity to learn strategies for building a civilian career, how to translate military skills into civilian industry jobs – corporate, trade and public vocations, how to build your resume and LinkedIn profile, how to navigate and network in the civilian arena and educational opportunities. Additionally, Veterans registering before February 24th can sign up for One-on-One Vocational Coaching on a first come basis, and they will also receive no cost access to the Wall Street Journal #1 Bestseller, “StrengthsFinders 2.0” skills assessment. Attendees are encouraged to bring their skills assessment results, any other vocational, values or strengths assessment results along with their career questions, draft resumes, etc. to the sessions. Breakfast, lunch, one reception drink ticket per attendee and parking will also be provided.

The recent USC study, funded by the Orange County Community Foundation, has revealed that only 50% of Post 9/11 and 30% of Pre-9/11 Veterans in Orange County are working full-time. Yet during the 1980s, almost 60% of all U.S. publicly held company CEOs were veterans. This indicates that current military and veteran talent is not being properly channeled to translate into successful careers.

“The conference will feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking,” said Military Connection CEO Debbie Gregory. She added, “This is a tremendous opportunity for veterans and separating military personnel to get on the best career trajectory. We are delighted to be working with UC Irvine again and to be part of this 2016-2017 Joint Veteran Talent Reintegration Series. I highly recommend that veterans register early for the valuable one-on-one vocational coaching sessions.”

“Along with our sponsors, UCI is proud to offer skills assessment, coaching sessions, materials, meals, employer-veteran ‘Networking Practice’ reception and parking, all complimentary, to those who have served in the military or are about to separate,” said Tiana Johnson, UC Irvine Office of the Vice Chancellor Student Affairs, and a self–named former “Air Force brat.” “Assisting our service men and women in bringing their amazing talents to fulfilling careers in the private sector - corporate, trade or public professions - is a win-win for all of us and a meaningful way to thank them for their service.”

Veterans and military personnel are encouraged to apply by February 24, 2017 to access full benefits of the conference at http://www.veteran.uci.edu/jointVTRC/register.php.

About Military Connection

The company’s website, MilitaryConnection.com offers one of the most comprehensive directories of military and Veteran resources on the web, focusing on employment, education and more. Military Connection has been named a Top 100 Employment Web Site by the International Association of Employment Web Sites for five years in a row, as well as being the recipient of the prestigious Users Choice Award. MilitaryConnection.com features thousands of pages of resources and information. There is something for everyone including, but not limited to a Job Board and Virtual Job Fair, comprehensive Post 9/11 GI Bill education information with a directory of thousands of scholarships and a Veteran school directory, news, press releases, special events, pay charts, benefits, service directories, commissaries and exchanges, golf courses, military and Veteran discounts and more. When the next tour is back home, it’s on MilitaryConnection.com, the Go To Site.

About the University of California, Irvine:

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 30,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit http://www.uci.edu.