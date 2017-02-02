E-STET has been proud to use Relativity since its early days, and are committed to ensuring that our clients’ experience with Relativity is exceptional.

E-STET today announced that for the fifth year, they have earned kCura's Relativity Best in Service designation, which recognizes Relativity Authorized Partners who provide an exceptional Relativity experience for end users. Founded in 2007, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, E-STET provides eDiscovery and information governance solutions for law firms and corporations around the globe.

Used by more than 195 of the Am Law 200, Relativity provides organizations with a complete set of flexible tools to tackle their unique challenges through every phase of a project, whether it’s litigation, information governance, a government request, or an internal investigation. The Best in Service designation demonstrates that E-STET’s Relativity offering continuously meets or exceeds system performance and delivery standards.

“E-STET has been proud to use Relativity since its early days, and are committed to ensuring that our clients’ experience with Relativity is exceptional,” said Thomas Hegelund, CEO of E-STET. “We’ve achieved strong client satisfaction numbers by ensuring every member of our tech team is a Relativity Certified Administrator, having a robust and secure infrastructure, and delivering unique business solutions to our clients.“

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners’ individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for their duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

“We want every Relativity customer to have an exceptional experience when they use our software,” said Andrew Sieja, president and CEO of kCura. “As a Best in Service partner, E-STET is making that possible with a commitment to high-quality service, technical expertise, and extensive product knowledge.”

About E-STET

E-STET is a California-based legal technology company making the practice of law more efficient through technology and innovative business solutions for corporations, AmLaw 100 and boutique law firms, and government agencies. Founded in 2007, E-STET’s cutting-edge team of lawyers and computer engineers enjoys pushing the legal tech envelope for its clients with next-generation technology and service offerings. E-STET has been on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 fastest growing companies in America, and on Deloitte’s Fast 500 list of fastest growing technology companies in North America. Email E-STET at contact@e-stet.com or visit http://www.e-stet.com for more information.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 150,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura(dot)com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.