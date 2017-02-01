Litmus Automation's LoopCloud and LoopEdge are the perfect combination of secure device connectivity, management and application integration for industrial IoT and the connected car. “It is my pleasure to recognize the LoopCloud innovative solution that earned Litmus the 2016 IoT Evolution Connected Transportation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Litmus Automation in the future.”

Litmus Automation, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider, today announced that it has received a 2016 IoT Evolution Connected Transportation Award from IoT Evolution Magazine, the leading publication covering IoT technologies. The award honors organizations delivering services, software or hardware solutions which enable advancement of connected devices.

In the connected transportation category, Litmus’ LoopCloud was honored for its ability to allow for secure device connectivity, management and application integration for industrial manufacturing and connected car.

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Connected Transportation Award exemplify excellence in creating and bringing to market solutions contributing to the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Litmus Automation for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry,” said Carl Ford, CEO of Crossfire Media, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution Magazine.

“It is my pleasure to recognize the LoopCloud innovative solution that earned Litmus the 2016 IoT Evolution Connected Transportation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Litmus Automation in the future.”

“The connected car industry is ready for prime time, and so are we. LoopCloud is in deployment now with multiple manufacturers, providing a secure, integrated IoT platform for connected cars,” said Vatsal Shah, CEO/Co-founder of Litmus Automation. “Thank you to IoT Evolution for this amazing honor, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the upcoming IoT Evolution East event next week in Florida.”

Litmus Automation is a middleware IoT cloud platform provider for connected cars. With its flagship product, LoopCloud, Litmus simplifies the complexity of developing IoT solutions by enabling companies to securely connect any type of hardware, device, sensor or machine to the Internet and integrate collected data for real-time analysis.

To learn more about Litmus Automation or its products, please visit http://www.litmusautomation.com.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation provides an extensive PaaS for companies that want to quickly embrace the disruptive Internet of Things technology and leverage it for real business challenges. Litmus simplifies the complexity of developing IoT systems and solutions with a secure and scalable middleware cloud platform called Loop. With LoopCloud, companies can securely connect any type of hardware, device, sensor or machine to the Internet and integrate the data being collected to any 3rd party software application or enterprise system (ERP, CRM, Big Data Analytics, Dashboards, etc.) in real-time. LoopCloud also contains an extensive device management suite for deploying and monitoring IoT systems. Litmus Automation focuses on the Automotive and Industrial industries, and counts some large Fortune 500 companies as clients. http://www.litmusautomation.com @LAutomation

