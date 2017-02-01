silicon review 50 fastest growing private companies “I knew five years ago when I joined the company that BROWZ would be big. 2016 only reaffirms how great this opportunity is. We’re thrilled, but not surprised with the growth trajectory of the company.”

BROWZ, LLC has been named one of The Fifty Fastest Growing Private Companies to Watch by The Silicon Review. An honor that BROWZ considers to be the capstone of 2016, the company’s fastest growing year both in terms of revenue and customer acquisition.

Elaine Beitler, BROWZ CEO, spoke candidly in her interview with The Silicon Review. In terms of their success, she says “I knew five years ago when I joined the company that BROWZ would be big. 2016 only reaffirms how great this opportunity is. We’re thrilled, but not surprised with the growth trajectory of the company.”

Beitler attributes the organization’s growth to outstanding employees, the company’s patented technology, and market conditions. “This team is incredibly talented, everyone at BROWZ sees the potential, and is dedicated to providing our customers with the highest level of service. We live in a time where organizations uphold the highest standards, to protect life and operate in compliance to regulatory standards. Our team is committed to ensuring that our clients only work with the best contractors, suppliers and vendors. That’s our job, to provide assurance through supply chain qualification, education and contractor management.”

Beitler continues, “The team is constantly striving to improve our products and solutions. The market is rewarding us for that. BROWZ OneView™ is a great example. This investment focused on enhancing and improving the process for our clients as they prequalify and manage their contractors, suppliers and vendors.”

BROWZ OneView™ is the latest product development in the BROWZ suite, which the company considers to be significant in the overall evolution of supply chain management and contractor management services. Enhancements within the contractor management system include high performance dashboards, supplier proximity mapping, action center alerts, dynamic widgets, simplified searching, and a full view into the interactions of each supply chain member and their BROWZ representative.

To learn more about BROWZ and their process to qualify and manage supply chains visit http://www.browz.com

About BROWZ:

BROWZ ensures that supply chains are safe, qualified, and socially responsible by delivering a comprehensive solution to prequalify, assess, and monitor supply chain compliance based on the unique needs of your business. BROWZ provides comprehensive assessments using patented, configurable technology and expertise, resulting in the site operator’s confidence of a safer work environment for clients and supply chains around the world. The BROWZ product suite addresses global supply chain needs related to qualifying your supply chain, addressing risk, managing employee-level data, conducting safety auditing, and sourcing new suppliers.

###