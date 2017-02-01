Role-Based User Management for Metadefender Core Enterprises started using Metadefender Core for multiple use cases. Thus, it became necessary to add specialized role-based user management that would allow customers to clearly define security responsibilities within a company.

OPSWAT today announced the release of Metadefender Core version 4.6, which will include role-based user management for the first time. This latest version of Metadefender Core addresses a need for many customers by enabling clearly defined workflows by user role. The new feature is especially beneficial for larger organizations that have dedicated teams for specialized security areas.

Metadefender Core is a threat detection and prevention platform that provides critical functionality in any security workflow. Because Metadefender Core APIs allow for easy integration with other products, Metadefender Core is used for multiple use cases at the same time by many customers. Some customers handle these different use cases by defining different workflows, but in larger organizations where different administrators own each specific use case, this may not be practical. Role-based management solves this problem: Each user will have an assigned role that can be granularly defined not only based on the actions allowed on Metadefender Core's Web Management Console, but also the provided scan services and workflows.

Szilard Stange, VP of Product at OPSWAT, explained: "As our products penetrated enterprise markets, they began to be used for protecting critical data workflows in addition to malware forensics. Enterprises started using Metadefender Core for multiple use cases, but the infrastructure would still be shared by multiple teams. Thus, it became necessary to add specialized role-based user management that would allow customers to clearly define security responsibilities within a company."

Depending on the services that interact with Metadefender Core, customers need to be able to fine-tune not just the administration console (Metadefender Core Web Management Console), but also the reported results. This new role-based user management feature in Metadefender Core v4.6 does just that, allowing precise control over the user management for both administration and reporting.

Stange added, "OPSWAT has over 98% customer satisfaction rates, proving that our products have a close market-fit and are truly critical for our customers. We couldn't achieve this without listening to our customers' pain points and addressing those directly, which is why I'm excited about this release of Metadefender Core v4.6 with role-based user management. It's a clear message to OPSWAT customers that their problems will be addressed and that we will always improve our products to make their lives easier."

Interested parties should visit this page for more information about the product. Metadefender Core can be downloaded from portal.opswat.com. Visit this page for release notes on Metadefender Core v4.6.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a San Francisco-based cyber security software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure. Founded in 2002, OPSWAT has delivered solutions and technologies that protect organizations from threats and secure digital data for over a decade. OPSWAT combines next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology, its cutting-edge Vulnerability Engine, and multi-scanning with over 30 anti-malware engines in its Metadefender suite of products, and its OESIS Framework endpoint security SDK has helped secure over 200 million endpoints. To learn more about OPSWAT, visit OPSWAT.com.