Today at IoT Evolution East 2017, Litmus Automation, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider, announced major improvements to its IoT portfolio flagship software, Loop. The all-new Loop IoT Platform is the ideal solution for system integrators, global solution providers and hardware or software OEMs looking to build IoT solutions for industrial IoT and connected transportation services.

“We’ve consolidated all of the amazing technological pieces that we have built in previous versions into one elegant interface for this next generation Loop IoT platform,” said Vatsal Shah, CEO/Co-founder of Litmus Automation “Customers need an easier way to leverage standards and integrate third-party data. With the latest features in Loop, we achieve the goal with a platform that is both extremely easy to use and powerful for anyone looking to quickly capitalize on IoT.”



At the core of Loop is its scalable worldwide device management standardization. Special considerations were made to include support for MQTT, REST, LWM2M, One M2M standards, and more. Loop is the first product to offer one consolidated platform for IoT device management with the most easy-to-use interface and best user experience for connecting many different types of devices, while managing devices globally and integrating data to third-party systems.

Other features include:



Quick-Start: integration in hours, not weeks

Robust: incorporates enterprise-ready global standards

Secure: highly-configurable with authentication and authorization layer, plus secure OTA updates

Third-Party Support: seamless integration with many different types of on premise or cloud systems, including back-office and other enterprise systems

Comprehensive Business Model: targeting customers in B2B or B2B2C environments

Deployment Agnostic: cloud or on-premise options

Litmus Automation is exhibiting at IoT Evolution East (booth #2007) this week in Fort Lauderdale, FL, where it will showcase the latest in industrial device connectivity with live demos featuring this next gen Loop IoT platform, its recently announced LoopEdge software (the world’s first edge-level industrial IoT platform) and its new partnership program. For more information about Litmus Automation, Loop or to see a demonstration, please visit: http://www.litmusautomation.com/loop.



About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation provides an extensive PaaS for companies that want to quickly embrace the disruptive Internet of Things technology and leverage it for real business challenges. Litmus simplifies the complexity of developing IoT systems and solutions with a secure and scalable middleware platform called Loop. With the Loop IoT platform, companies can securely connect any type of hardware, device, sensor or machine to the Internet and integrate the data being collected to any third-party software application or enterprise system (ERP, CRM, Big Data Analytics, Dashboards, etc.) in real-time. The Loop IoT platform also contains an extensive device management suite for deploying and monitoring IoT systems, called LoopEdge. Litmus Automation focuses on the Automotive and Industrial industries, and counts some large Fortune 500 companies as clients. http://www.litmusautomation.com @LAutomation

