Simply Feminine: Surprising Insights from Men by Morgan Wonderly “Simply Feminine is a cutting-edge exploration into how women can rediscover their femininity from the viewpoint of men who behold and adore them.” —John Gray, author of Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus

Morgan Wonderly has uncovered in her new book, Simply Feminine: Surprising Insights from Men, timeless truths about femininity that have been buried under years of political correctness.

A groundbreaking and timely look at a rarely-explored topic—what men think and miss about women’s femininity—this eye-opening guide confirms femininity as one of the greatest forces on the planet.

After thousands of hours talking with men and a decade of research, what Morgan learned was astonishing. Men cherish, honor, adore and respect the very thing women have turned away from: their own inherent femininity.

She reveals that femininity is such a powerful force, it inspires men to show up fully as collaborators, providers, protectors, and heroes. The author puts to rest, once and for all, the widespread notion that to be feminine means to be weak or subordinate, when nothing could be further from the truth.

Wonderly’s book explains:



How women can attract their soulmate/husband through their femininity

Why the differences in the genders and their interplay is essential to healthy, harmonious rest-of- life love relationships

When more women differentiate themselves from the masculine by showcasing their femininity, more men will be attracted, as in the yin/yang principle

In addition to focusing on femininity, Morgan believes it’s vital that women understand the unique language and needs of the masculine gender in order to avoid common misunderstandings, which lead to disharmony and breakups.

