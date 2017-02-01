Enovate Medical Introduces All-In-One Computer for Clinicians

Enovate Medical R7.0 All-In-One "R7.0 All-In-One computer, a medical-grade computer designed specifically for clinical settings."

As electronic health records (EHR) continue to grow in importance, nurses and physicians are still using consumer-grade computers in critical clinical settings. Enovate Medical has introduced the R7.0 All-In-One computer, a medical-grade computer designed specifically for clinical settings.

Enovate’s R7.0 All-In-One keeps nurses up and running throughout their shift. The latest Intel® Skylake processor sips power delivering longer battery life. The solid-state drive, as well as a fanless design, means no moving parts to waste battery power. The rugged solid-state drive is ideal for a mobile platform and no fan means no noise when patients are sleeping. The HD 22" display makes real-time charting at the bedside easier and the integrated LEDs in the bottom bezel are ideal lighting for the work surface when the lights are out and the patient is sleeping. Enovate’s R7.0 All-In-One is perfect on any mobile or wall-mounted workstation and even on the desktop at the nurse’s station.

The All-In-One Computer is mobile, efficient, and dedicated to clinical applications:



MEDICAL-GRADE QUALITY: Designed for dependability in a rugged mobile application.

UL 60601-1 LISTED: Meets the requirements for use in a patient care environment.

SOLID-STATE DRIVE: Extended battery run times for less workflow interruption.

FANLESS DESIGN: Ultra low decibel rating for higher patient satisfaction.

IP65 PROTECTION: Sealed design simplifies infection control procedures.

All-In-One Specifications:

Intel® Core™ i5 Processor

128 GB mSATA Solid-State Drive

Intel Dual Band Wireless/Bluetooth

TPM Security

Capacitive Touchscreen (optional)

Integrated RFID Badge Reader (optional)

Integrated Smart Card Reader (optional)

ABOUT ENOVATE MEDICAL

Enovate Medical is a solutions provider for acute care hospitals delivering innovative EHR workstation solutions and services that improve clinical workflows and facilitate real-time charting at the point of care. Enovate Medical’s specialty-focused approach enables healthcare facilities to advance the highest standards of patient care.

Thousands of providers rely on Enovate Medical’s solutions to enhance nurse workflows, improve patient care, and deliver on the promise of today’s electronic medical record systems.

For more information, contact Kevin Bridges, VP of Marketing & Business Development, at 888 909 8906; ext 167