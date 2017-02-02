ClickUp Announces Professional Tier

A spokesperson for the startup explained that this pricing option is focused on small but growing teams as they begin working on more complex projects.

The Professional Tier does this in a number of ways, including an increase to 100GB of file storage – a 100x improvement from the free tier.

More importantly, the Professional Tier allows users to manage ten simultaneous projects as opposed to only one if they were on the free tier.

“Our goal with the ‘Forever Free’ plan was always to give people a taste of the platform and to demonstrate its value without having to sell them on it. Once a team starts to grow, the Professional Tier will be a fantastic solution without breaking the bank,” said Wes Brummette, VP of Operations at ClickUp.

ClickUp is looking to have subtle opportunities for clients to upgrade to the Professional Tier without degrading the user experience.

“It’s always ‘Users First’. We always prioritize creating value over collecting a little extra money, which is why we aren’t going to have intrusive promotions or obnoxious restrictions that really disrupt what you’re doing,” explained Brummette.

