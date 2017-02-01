Coast Automation Named Partner of the Year by Neousys Technology

Neousys 2016 Partner of the Year Award Coast Automation has rightfully been named our 2016 Partner of the Year. They are highly respected in our target markets for their product knowledge and applications expertise.

Coast Automation (Coast), a distributor of industrial computers, is pleased to announce being named the 2016 Partner of the Year by Neousys Technology, a manufacturer of embedded industrial computers used in Transportation, Machine Vision, Automation and Surveillance / Video Analytic systems.

Coast Automation is a North American distributor for the Neousys product line and achieved the prestigious award after doubling its 2015 Neousys sales and selling the 10,000th Neousys POC-200, an ultra-compact Intel® Atom™ fanless embedded controller.

John DeWaal, President of Coast Automation, said, "We are thrilled to receive this award from Neousys. We were introduced to them in 2012 and immediately recognized the exceptional quality and potential of the Neousys product line, and have seen growth in sales every year since 2012. Neousys controllers are quickly gaining market share based upon their outstanding feature set, high quality and price value. Just as important, Neousys has proven to be a strong, supportive business partner.

Neousys has received several industry accolades including the 2016 Vision Systems Design Innovator Bronze Award for its Nuvo-5000 controller. Roy Wang, Vice President of Neousys said, "Coast Automation has rightfully been named our 2016 Partner of the Year. They are highly respected in our target markets for their product knowledge and applications expertise. We are pleased to have partners of such high stature and expect our relationship with Coast Automation will continue for many years to come."

About Coast Automation

Coast Automation is a supplier of Industrial and Embedded Computers and Peripherals from the world's leading manufacturers. We offer the industry's largest selection of industrial computing products with in-house needs analysis, customization, and deployment services. We are a Microsoft Embedded OEM Partner and a Gold Intel Partner, delivering quality Industrial Computing Solutions expertly configured to meet your unique requirements.

For more information about Coast Automation, contact:

Mr. Denis M. Concannon

Coast Automation, Inc.

30 Pond Park Road

Hingham, MA 02043

781-413-0001