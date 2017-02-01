Huntington's Disease Due to the large unmet need of effective treatment options for these types of patients, and the promise of autophagy induction as a therapeutic strategy, this technology holds an enormous value.

One Million Solutions in Health has a one-of-a-kind partnership with the NIH to share new technologies and findings through the NIH Special Science Series. These technologies have been available for licensing and/or collaboration projects. This webinar highlights "Groundbreaking Molecules that will Revolutionize Autophagy Induction for Treating Huntington’s Disease, and potentially Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases" and is presented by Dr. Lori Griner, Post-doctoral Research Fellow, NICHD, NIH and Dr. Melvin L. DePamphilis, Section Chief, NICHD, NIH.

This groundbreaking discovery features five small molecules that lower mutant huntingtin protein (HTT) in primary cells from Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients, and a cell culture model for Huntington’s disease. These target a major strategy in the treatment of these diseases in a new and unique way.

These small molecules were discovered based on their ability to induce autophagy, a cellular process whereby components of the cytoplasm are degraded. Current progress in the autophagy and Huntington’s disease fields show that autophagy induction in in vitro and in vivo models, lowers mutant HTT protein and improves disease symptoms, making autophagy induction a promising strategy for treating Huntington’s disease, and potentially Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease patients.

Review the webinar here: "Groundbreaking Molecules that will Revolutionize Autophagy Induction for Treating Huntington’s Disease, and potentially Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases".

