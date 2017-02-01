The iaedp™ Foundation's Presidents Council Announces New Member

Pekin, IL (PRWEB) February 01, 2017
The iaedp Foundation, recognized for providing first-quality education and high-level training standards for healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorders, is pleased to announce that Green Mountain at Fox Run will join its Presidents Council.
According the iaedp’s Managing Director, Bonnie Harken, the Presidents Council is an expanding group of eating disorder treatment organizations which are important sponsors for action and support, necessary to promote iaedp’s continued leadership on behalf of professionals in the field and to provide innovative learning and development goals.
Each member of the Presidents Council are sponsors of the 2017 iaedp Symposium, an annual conference which offers the latest research in the area of eating disorders presented by the world’s leading professionals in the field. This year’s event is scheduled for March 22-26 at the Green Valley Resort in Las Vegas. Complete information about the iaedp Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.
Total member organizations in iaedp’s Presidents Council is 15 and include:
Center for Change
Eating Recovery Center
Green Mountain at Fox Run
Laureate Eating Disorders Program
La Ventana
McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers
Monte Nido & Affiliates
Pine Grove Women’s Center
Remuda Ranch at the Meadows
Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders
Selah House
Timberline Knolls
The Ranch
The Renfrew Centers
Veritas Collaborative
About the iaedp Foundation: Established in 1985, iaedp is recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and obesity. The organization offers a rigorous certification process for those who wish to receive specialized credentials in their work with people with eating disorders. For more information about iaedp, visit http://www.iaedp.com.