Nexcess Sponsors Magento 2 Training Course Created by OSTraining

Nexcess, in partnership with OSTraining, has announced the immediate availability of a series of free educational videos that offer a comprehensive resource for learning how to build and manage a Magento 2 eCommerce store.

The 30-video series, produced by OSTraining and made possible by Nexcess, includes expert guidance and step-by-step instructions for installing, configuring, and administering a Magento 2 eCommerce store. The series focuses on Magento Community Edition, and aims to empower new and experienced online retailers with the knowledge they need to work effectively with the powerful Magento 2 platform.

“Empowering eCommerce merchants to make the most of Magento is a fundamental part of our mission, and we’re incredibly happy with the educational experience this video series offers,” commented Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess, “Until now, there has been no high-quality Magento 2 video course that eCommerce merchants can access for free, which presented us with the perfect opportunity to contribute to the Magento community.”

Steve Burge, CEO of OSTraining, noted that, “Magento is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the world. We’re delighted to be working with Nexcess, a respected partner within the Magento community, to help as many people as possible learn to use Magento 2. Our aim with this free training is to help grow the Magento 2 community and userbase.”

The course starts gently with a guide to choosing a Magento hosting company and installing Magento, before discussing in-depth how to configure Magento 2 for optimal eCommerce performance, create a product catalogue, define categories, manage promotional cross-selling and related products, payment methods and taxation, and the intricacies of Magento shipping. The series culminates with an in-depth explanation of customizing a Magento 2 store with themes and extensions.

Nexcess offers a wide array of performance-optimized Magento 2 hosting plans that range from shared hosting to custom clusters capable of supporting the largest eCommerce stores. Nexcess’ and OSTraining’s Magento course is an incredible resource for experienced users of Magento 1 to learn how to effectively use the new and improved Magento to build customer-friendly, high-performance retail websites.

About Nexcess

Nexcess is a Southfield, Michigan-based managed Magento hosting company founded in 2000, with data centers distributed throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia. Nexcess offers a variety of Magento hosting services ranging from entry-level packages to custom clustered/complex hosting configurations, with an emphasis on achieving maximum performance for high-profile stores. For more information, visit http://www.nexcess.net.

About OSTraining

OSTraining teaches people how to build great websites. OSTraining is a Bradenton, Florida-based training company, with clients ranging from Apple, Pfizer, to IBM and GoDaddy. Over 100,000 online students have taken online training at OSTraining.com, and millions more have learned with OSTraining on YouTube.com. OSTraining provides a wide variety of web design training, from videos and books, to training for enterprise clients. For more information, visit https://www.ostraining.com.