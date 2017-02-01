Ziggi’s Coffee Continues Rapid Franchise Growth with Latest Signing

Andrea Garcia (left) tours the Denver-based Coda Coffee Company warehouse with co-founder Tommy Thwaites (right). Coda Coffee Company is the coffee roaster and supplier for Ziggi's Coffee. Since I don’t have any experience running my own business, however, I love that Brandon and Camrin have everything laid out through their franchise program and I can follow their proven system.

Ziggi’s Coffee, a quickly growing coffee shop and drive-thru franchise, announced today that it has signed a single-unit franchise agreement, which will continue to strengthen the brand’s growing presence.

Andrea Garcia, of Longmont, Colo., is the newest franchisee contributing to the company’s expansion. After having spent nearly 21 years in the aerospace and tech industries, working for companies such as Lockheed Martin and Intel, Garcia was ready for a new career opportunity that would allow her to be in charge of operating a thriving business, but also give her the freedom to have an ideal work-life balance.

As a frequent Ziggi’s customer for several years, Garcia did some research on the company’s franchise opportunity and immediately knew it was the right fit for her. Garcia not only loved her own personal experiences she’s had with the products and service, but also observed the success founders, Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, have been able to generate with their business model.

“I’ve spent the last few years knowing I’d eventually want to open my own business and build something I can be proud of,” said Garcia. “Since I don’t have any experience running my own business, however, I love that Brandon and Camrin have everything laid out through their franchise program and I can follow their proven system. You can tell that they are proud of what they’ve created and love what they do and I can’t wait to become a part of their family and continue to watch the brand evolve and grow together.”

While Garcia’s immediate goal is to launch her first franchise location, she would eventually like to pursue opening additional units in the future.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome Andrea as a franchisee to our fast-growing Ziggi’s Coffee franchise family,” said Camrin Knudsen, co-founder and vice president. “Through her professional background, she has demonstrated strong leadership skills, as well as an ability to quickly adapt to new processes and procedures, which makes her a great business partner. Andrea also brings such a high level of enthusiasm and ambition to the table when it comes to supporting our brand and building a future with us.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a fast track of growth with eight existing locations and additional corporately-owned and franchise units in development across the country. Individuals who are interested in franchising with Ziggi’s Coffee can find more information at http://www.ziggiscoffee.com/franchise and are encouraged to get in touch with the Franchise Team by filling out an online inquiry form.

Ziggi’s Coffee, the leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise, is dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With eight existing Colorado locations, and additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S. To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit http://www.ziggiscoffee.com/franchise or follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.