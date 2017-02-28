Red Comet Curriculum Fully Aligned to Common Core Standards

Red Comet logo

Red Comet has fully aligned its curriculum to Common Core standards. Red Comet incorporated several changes in its curriculum to meet the requirements of the Common Core standards. In addition, all of the core science curriculum was updated to fully meet the requirements of the Next Generation Science standards.

“After several months of effort by our teams, we are proud to announce that our curriculum is fully aligned to Common Core standards”, said Ms. Ganeshan who is the President of Red Comet.

Red Comet (http://www.redcomet.org) is a Fully Accredited (AdvancED) organization that has been offering online courses for credit since 1999. Students have over 175 courses to choose from. Many of these courses are also approved by the NCAA organization. In the State of Washington, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has approved the Red Comet program as a “Multi-District Online Provider,” “Online Course Provider,” and “Online School Program”. In a statewide survey, Red Comet received high ratings for student satisfaction. Students use the Red Comet online program for original credit, credit retrieval, and credit recovery.

For Immediate Release

Contact Information:

Dr. Jay Srinivasan

Managing Director,

Red Comet