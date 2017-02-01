Girardi and Keese, http://www.girardikeese.com/ a legendary Los Angeles based law firm founded in 1965, specializing in personal injury, defective products, environmental and toxic torts, employment and business law, as well as aviation law, has been recognized for their acclaimed work. The National Law Journal named the firm one of the “Elite Trial Lawyers” while Lawyer Monthly designated the Girardi Keese ‘Law Firm of the Year’ in Environmental Liability.

Along with the firm, attorney Thomas Girardi received the tremendous honor of “Top Attorney of the Year 2016” by the International Association of Top Professionals. While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations and contributions to their communities.

Girardi and Keese ranked #1 on the Top Ten list of Southern California lawyers, according to SuperLawyers.com.

Widely regarded by his peers as one of the nation's top trial lawyers and with nearly fifty years of experience representing victims, Thomas V. Girardi has obtained numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements, handling claims involving wrongful death, commercial litigation, products liability, bad faith insurance, and toxic torts.

In 2003, Girardi received the most prestigious honor of being inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame by the California State Bar. Mr. Girardi is a Member of the Board of Directors and former President of the prestigious International Academy of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only worldwide organization, limited to 500 trial lawyers. Mr. Girardi is also the first trial lawyer to be appointed to the California Judicial Council, the policymaking body of the state courts.

Mr. Girardi attributes his success to his experience, mentors he has had along the way and staying true to his “Work Hard, Live Large” work ethic.