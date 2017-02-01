Freshdesk a Winner on 2017 CRM Watchlist

To be recognized for our growth and impact on the industry is an honor.

Freshdesk, the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, today announced that it has been named as a winner on the 2017 CRM Watchlist. Freshdesk is one of four new winners to make the list, an award that measures not just company and product success but also industry impact. Those selected as winners excelled in 2016 and are expected to continue on a positive trajectory in the future.

According to Paul Greenberg, CRM analyst and best-selling author of “CRM at the Speed of Light” who started the CRM Watchlist 10 years ago, “The Watchlist is designed to find companies who have not only had a significant impact in the market the year before but also are built to continue having that impact in the following approximately three years.” Very often in the tech industry awards are given out for specific products in a category or specific achievements by individuals. The CRM Watchlist is a company level award and recognizes contribution from everyone in the company to achieve impact in the industry.

“When we founded Freshdesk in 2010, many were skeptical as we decided to jump into a crowded space. We saw an industry about to shift towards more authentic and social interactions with customers, in need of a company to drive that change. We continued to work towards our mission and have built a company not just worth considering but worth investing in,” said Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO of Freshdesk. “To be recognized for our growth and impact on the industry is an honor.”

For Freshdesk, 2016 was a significant year for growth and impact. The company reached 100,000 customers, grew to 900 employees worldwide, opened an office in Berlin and raised an additional $55 Million in funding. Freshdesk made significant investments in key technology both in terms of product development and expansion, launching new products Hotline.io and Freshsales, as well as acquiring companies focused on integrations, chatbots, mobile and artifical intelligence. Much of this technology will play an integral part of Freshdesk’s roadmap in coming years as the company looks to lead the way for SaaS in the customer engagement space.

