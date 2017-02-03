Lockscreen Advertising Giants Combine, Buzzvil Acquires Slidejoy

Buzzvil Co., Ltd., a leader in lockscreen advertising in Asia, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of Slidejoy, Inc., the market leader in lockscreen advertising in the Americas, for a combination of cash and stock. The combined company will be the global market leader in lockscreen advertising with a geographic footprint in over twenty countries and over 4 billion impressions per month.

Since its founding in 2014 by Jaeho Chung, Sanghoon Kwak, Robert Seo, and Pyungwoo Yoo, Slidejoy pioneered lockscreen advertising in the US and became the market leader with over a million users and dozens of advertisers. Slidejoy raised $1.2 million from Wharton and HBS Angels in 2015 and was recently crowned ahead of Facebook as the most addictive app in the US by SurveyMonkey Intelligence.

Robert Seo, CEO of Slidejoy, said, “This transaction is the natural next step for Slidejoy because it accelerates the time to market for our new B2B product, which provides publishers with a lockscreen SDK that generates additional revenue and enhances engagement for publishers. We’re excited to join Buzzvil and leverage their significant experience with dozens of publishers who have already implemented their lockscreen SDK, BuzzScreen.”

Buzzvil, founded in 2012, is a market leader in lockscreen advertising in Asia with over 11 million users from its app, HoneyScreen, and its dozens of publishers of BuzzScreen. Buzzvil raised $16 million from global investors in Series A and B rounds. It was awarded the Best Portfolio Company prize by SoftBank Ventures in 2015.

John Lee, CEO of Buzzvil, stated, “The acquisition of Slidejoy is Buzzvil’s emergence as a truly global company with operations in Asia and now, the Americas. Slidejoy is the perfect opportunity for Buzzvil to diversify its geographic footprint while bringing on a world-class team.” He added, “With our combined scale and geographic reach, we are now positioned to propel lockscreen advertising forward and shape the mobile advertising landscape worldwide.”

Slidejoy will retain its distinct brand and its CEO, Robert Seo, will become CEO of Buzzvil, Inc., the US subsidiary of Buzzvil Co., Ltd. The combined company will continue to focus on its respective mobile apps, Slidejoy and HoneyScreen, as well as expand its publisher base for the B2B offering, BuzzScreen.

As part of today’s announcement, the company announced that its first BuzzScreen publisher in the US, an MVNO, will launch within this month and expects to complete an additional twelve BuzzScreen partnerships by the first half of 2017.

Buzzvil is a market leader in lockscreen advertising with over 11 million users from its app, HoneyScreen, and its dozens of publishers of its patented lockscreen SDK, BuzzScreen. The vision of Buzzvil is to optimize the first screen of mobile to better connect users with the world by maximizing value for advertisers and publishers.

Slidejoy is an app that rewards you to have trending news and promotions appear on your Android lockscreen. Slidejoy has over a million users and dozens of clients that range from startups to the Fortune 200. Slidejoy’s vision is to make mobile service, apps and devices free for the world. It intends to do so by making advertising interesting through efficient products, sleek design and superior value for consumers.

