House Buyers of America, the company that provides competitive cash offers for homes “As Is”, is pleased to report astounding growth. When comparing Q4 2015 to Q4 2016, the results show 1175 percent growth in net income.

“Of course, we are thrilled about this explosive growth,” says CEO Nick Ron. “The real estate industry typically slows down during the winter months and comes to a near standstill over the holiday season, yet House Buyers of America grew rapidly during this time. The reasons behind this success is our years of investing in technology, training, processes and systems. We are now seeing the snowball effect from years of laying the groundwork and building on our past accomplishments. We are growing well past our wildest expectations!”

Word-of-mouth advertising has also been a key factor in House Buyers of America’s rapid growth.

“People are waking up to the new reality that there are alternatives to the traditional real estate model,” continues Ron. Homeowners no longer have to go through a Realtor to sell their house. Word is out that people who want to sell their home “As Is” for cash can simply call us or go on our website and get an offer in 10 minutes! Our competitive cash offers are among the best in the industry, and with rapid closings, homeowners can liquidate their property in days. We are excited to be able to offer homeowners the chance to get cash, fast, for their homes and move on with their lives without having to do a single home repair, complete a renovation or pay Realtor commissions.”

The company is continuing to turn its industry upside down with its unique and proven business model. “House Buyers of America is reinventing the residential real estate industry with its innovative service, its leveraging of technology and its systems to offer a superior customer experience,” concludes Ron.

