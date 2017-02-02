Skill Silo Launches American Sign Language Lessons

Skill Silo (https://www.skillsilo.com) is pleased to announce the addition of American Sign Language (ASL) to its list of online lessons.

Skill Silo provides a way for experienced language teachers to interact with students on a global scale, and for those needing to learn another language to get the quality tutoring they need. The best part? It all takes place online, wherever you may be located and at times chosen by you. Skill Silo has left the traditional classroom model behind and embraced the power of technology to bring students and teachers together over Skype, providing one-on-one learning where the student and tutor can see and hear each other – which is vital when learning the subtle nuances of any new language.

“I love what we are doing. We get to provide an opportunity for supplemental income for people from all over the world, and help people actually become fluent in foreign languages,” says Josh Aharonoff, CEO.

Recently, Skill Silo added ASL to its course list, which already includes: Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, English, Farsi, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian,and Spanish. The online lessons start at just $29.99 per hour and four different learning packages are available.

