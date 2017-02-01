The Connected Marketer™ Institute announced the winners of its inaugural Connected Marketer Institute Excellence Awards (CMIEs) presented following The Connected Marketer Summit held in San Francisco last week.

The CMIEs recognize marketers and marketing technology solution providers that are judged to be executing against the principles and framework of The Connected Marketer approach to marketing. While simultaneously focusing on brand and corporate objectives, a leading Connected Marketer demonstrates excellence at these four key tasks: understanding, enabling, simplifying and serving the connected individual, at scale, and on the individual’s terms. A leading Connected Marketer also strives to incorporate the four-human dimensions (physical, digital, sensorial, emotional) within their products and services and to master the Seven Layers of Connectivity: connection, collection, monitoring, analysis, production, synchronization and real-time services.

"The era of the connected individual is upon us," said Michael Becker, co-founder and managing partner of mCordis & The Connected Marketer Institute. “Individuals are incorporating dozens of connected devices and services throughout every aspect of their lives and it is imperative that marketers, business and industry focus on what it takes to create value for and with the connected individual, not from them. We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize, in this year’s CMIEs Awards Ceremony, those companies and individuals that are helping shape the future and the practice of connected marketing.”

The 2017 CMIEs award winners are:

Starbucks - CMIEs Marketer of the Year Award

The CMIEs Marketer of The Year Award recognizes the company that best adheres to the principals of The Connected Marketer approach and is of service to the connected individual, at scale, on the individual’s terms.

Starbucks was recognized by The Connected Marketer Institute members because of the success of its Mobile Pay & Go service which allows customers to order coffee on the go through their loyalty app and pick up in store without queuing. The service demonstrates Starbucks’ ability to meet the needs of connected individuals through a service that merges and synchronizes physical and digital experiences.

This year’s finalists were Rapha (the UK-based, high-end cycling apparel brand) and Sephora (the cosmetics retailer).

Amazon - CMIEs Innovator of the Year Award

The CMIEs Leadership of The Year Award recognizes the company or individual that has demonstrated exemplary leadership in their company and/or industry and made a significant impact on the field of marketing in the connected era, in service of the connected individual.

Amazon’s continuous efforts to personalize the experience of the connected individual stood out for the judges. Its home page contains as many as eight points of personalization for signed-in users. In addition, the development of Amazon Prime and Amazon Dash services greatly reduce friction for users, matching another of the four key tasks of The Connected Marketer approach.

This year’s finalists in the category were ICON Health and Fitness, (a health & fitness equipment company) and Tanvas (providers of digital sensorial experiences).

Thomas Wheeler - CMIE’s Leadership of The Year Award

The CMIEs Leadership of The Year Award recognizes the company or individual that has demonstrated exemplary leadership in their company and/or industry and made a significant impact on the field of marketing in the connected era, in service of the connected individual.

Tom Wheeler is the outgoing 31st Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and was recognized for his efforts to balance the needs of industry and the digital sovereignty of the individual.

This year’s other finalists were: Troy Brown, Senior Vice President, DSM (Digital/Social/Mobile) at MSL Group Atlanta and Denise Tayloe, President and CEO at Privo.

Emily McInerney - CMIEs Women In Wireless Leadership of the Year Award

The CMIEs Women In Wireless Leadership of the Year Award recognizes the woman executive that has demonstrated exemplary leadership in her company and/or industry and has made a significant impact on the field of marketing in the connected era, in service of the connected individual.

Emily McInerney is Vice President of Marketing at Tapjoy and is recognized as a change agent that has dedicated herself to furthering the best practices of marketing

This year's other finalists were: Amy Michaels, Vice President at Meredith Corporation and Kristine Newman, SVP of Digital Products and Solutions at Cohn & Wolfe.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Connected Marketer Institute and to support an award that specifically recognizes women visionaries, leaders who have made a significant impact on the marketing industry and are dedicated to sharing their knowledge and expertise to benefit others,” said Farzana Nasser, President of Women In Wireless. “We believe that understanding and respecting the connected individual is a key component for success in this connected era. We are proud to recognize Emily for this distinguished award.”

Winners were announced at the CMIE awards ceremony on Jan. 24, 2017 immediately following The Connected Marketer Summit which took place at The Mission Bay Convention Center, San Francisco. The two-day summit (Jan. 23-24, 2017) saw world-leading marketers convene to discuss how innovative brands and marketing solution providers are coming together to connect, engage, influence, transact with and serve people, at scale, in the era of the connected individual.

To find out more about The Connected Marketer Summit & Awards including the full details of the awards, visit http://www.theconnectedmarketersummit.com.

