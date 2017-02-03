Blendo, an ETL as a service platform that helps companies integrate and load data seamlessly from multiple SaaS tools into their data warehouse, announced today that it has joined the Confluent Partner Program to expand ETL as a service solution and help drive the adoption and implementation of Apache KafkaTM.

Nowadays organizations are being transformed rapidly by the utilization of data that increase and vary day by day. Companies need to access multiple sparse data sources to create value and insights for their business and customers, and they implement sophisticated data pipeline systems to build their data analytics infrastructure.

Blendo helps companies get their data from anywhere into their data warehouse, and reduces the time of building full data pipelines from months to minutes.

“At Blendo, we offer an ETL-as-a-service on steroids. By joining the Confluent Partner Program, Blendo can better serve its customers, do the heavy-lifting, so they can connect the dots, combine data from different sources and answer questions about their business that span across varied data sources,” said Blendo CEO and co-founder Kostas Pardalis.

“We’re excited to welcome Blendo into the Confluent Partner Program,” said Jabari Norton, vice president of business development at Confluent. “With Confluent, enterprises of all sizes can easily create streaming data pipelines and stream processing applications. By partnering with Blendo, mutual customers can benefit from our Apache Kafka expertise while integrating different data sources.”

Confluent, provider of the first streaming platform based on Apache KafkaTM, designed the program to enable a rapidly growing ecosystem around Apache Kafka and Confluent. It is the largest ecosystem of technology vendors, consulting and system integrators and authorized training partners offering Kafka-based solutions and services.

Confluent Open Source is 100 percent open source and includes Apache Kafka, as well as software that extends the capabilities of Kafka and makes it easier to use. Confluent Partner Program members have the opportunity to develop robust data connectivity based on Kafka Connect’s API, easily build stream processing applications with the streams API in Kafka and promote the solutions to customers worldwide.

Confluent, founded by the creators of open source Apache KafkaTM, provides the streaming platform that enables enterprises to maximize the value of data. Confluent Platform lets leaders in industries such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, technology and media, move data from isolated systems into a real-time data pipeline where they can act on it immediately. Backed by Benchmark, Data Collective, Index Ventures and LinkedIn, Confluent is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, please visit http://www.confluent.io. Download Apache Kafka and Confluent Platform at http://www.confluent.io/download.

Blendo is a simple, ETL-as-a-service platform on steroids, designed to support the integration of data from multiple SaaS applications like Zendesk, MailChimp or Intercom and loading into a data warehouse like Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift or Microsoft SQL Server. With Blendo, you can build data pipelines and support your team of analysts or build your Analytics or BI stack in minutes. Backed by Venture Friends VC, Elevator Fund and IQbility is based in Palo Alto and Athens. To learn more, visit https://www.blendo.co/ or read our blog.

