The goals of the EASE project are to demonstrate how increased control of high penetration renewables will enhance hosting capacity, and how distributed energy resources (DER) can integrate with the distribution system and be optimized locally and regionally. Additional goals are to show how to reduce customer interconnection times and how a scalable architecture that allows solar and other DER customers to access and share critical information can improve planning and operations.

“SGS is very excited to be a member of the world-class team that SCE has created for this important national initiative and we are honored to be selected by the DOE”, Jim Kent, CEO of Smarter Grid Solutions said, “Our unique technology creates enhanced opportunity to integrate and control distributed resources at greatly reduced costs, and we are very pleased to be a part of this major demonstration project.”

Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) will bring its world-leading control and automation software, ANM Strata, to the project, implementing an interoperable distributed control architecture. SGS technology will be deployed to enhance interconnection to the grid, leading to higher penetration of DER, improved access to information and the ability to provide services, and enable the optimization of distributed energy resources.

Dr. Bob Currie, CTO of Smarter Grid Solutions added: “Developing new technology to add to existing, matured ANM solutions is a precursor to wide scale, business as usual adoption of DER management solutions. We believe this project will significantly move forward multiple aspects of DER integration to the electricity grid and utility businesses.”