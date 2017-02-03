Intellipaat Launches Big Data Hadoop Training in Association with IBM

Intellipaat Intellipaat collaboration with IBM is changing the status quo on Big Data Hadoop training for good.

Intellipaat, a leading Bangalore-based professional certification provider that has seen meteoric rise in the last 5 years, opens its 6th year with a strong collaboration. Reaching to the top echelons of the technology and IT industry, Intellipaat has launched Big Data Hadoop Training in association with IBM, the world’s second largest technology company.

This master’s course will offer 360 degree learning on Hadoop Developer, Administrator,Testing and Analyst modules and an IBM certification. Participants will also learn about IBM Big Insights as part of the course. Click to know more about the course: Hadoop Training

This offering is a blended learning experience to cater to different learning requirements of learners. The masters course will also prepare learners for Cloudera Spark and Hadoop Developer Certification (CCA175) exam and Cloudera Certified Administrator for Apache Hadoop (CCAH) exam.

Intellipaat CEO Diwakar Chittora says this master course is being launched to meet rising demand for Big Data Hadoop training and fill the skills gap in the industry. He shared the key highlights of the course:



50 hours of online classroom training

70 hours of e-learning videos

2-hour IBM project and IBM certification

24*7 dedicated support

Lifetime access to LMS

Lifetime upgrade to latest version of e-learning videos

Intellipaat is rapidly becoming the go-to training partner for leading Indian companies and MNCs. With over 80 corporate clients and a user base that exceeds 4,00,000. Intellipaat offers 150 of the most in-demand technology courses at affordable price points.

Launched in 2011, Intellipaat has been helping professionals upskill themselves on new technologies to keep up with latest technology trends and stay ahead of the curve on career enhancement. Intellipaat has helped more than 50K professionals across 32 countries stay in sync with fast developing technology and fast track their careers