“This year marks the 25th anniversary celebration of the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and promises to be the most exciting yet,” said owner Jimmy Osmond, “Andy opened this theater in 1992 and, in the past 25 years, it has hosted almost eight million visitors. I could never have imagined, as a child appearing on his television series, that Andy would someday pass the baton to me, and that I'd own and operate his beautiful theatre. It's a great honor to continue Andy's vision and his legacy."



Our season begins in March with Master Illusionist Rick Thomas and his award winning show. Thomas performs the most intriguing and innovative grand illusions in the world with a style unlike any other magical entertainer. Rick’s show is well known around the world and has become a Branson favorite.

Jimmy Osmond will star in "Moon River and Me" from April 25 through September 29 with special guest Charlie Green and The Moon River Band. The show received rave reviews when it debuted at the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center in 2015, and has played to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and its U.K. tour. "To perform the show on the theatre's 25th anniversary is just such an incredible privilege," said Jimmy.

Celebrity Weekends Series:

Country legend Tanya Tucker appears with EmiSunshine September 16

Back by popular demand, one of America’s top comedians, Bill Engvall, appears October 7

Classic rock band America appears October 8

Country music’s most awarded female artist, Loretta Lynn, appears October 14 and 15

Singer/songwriter/superstar Neil Sedaka appears October 21

Dick Fox’s Golden Boys starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell appear October 28

Paul Anka – Celebrating 60 Years of Hits – His Way appears November 12

Christmas at the Andy Williams PAC:

The Lettermen begin performing in October and their Christmas show runs Nov 1 – Dec 16. Their timeless harmonies include "The Way You Look Tonight," "When I Fall in Love," and many more.

Hallmark Presents Maxine's Christmas Carol appears November 1 through December 16. Hallmark's tell-it-like-it-is Maxine stars in a live-action musical version of "A Christmas Carol."

Everyone’s favorite Christmas tradition, The Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza, runs November 1-18. Hosted by Jimmy Osmond, the show stars The 5th Dimension, known for many hits such as “Up, Up & Away,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “One Less Bell to Answer.” Featured guests include: "Britain's Got Talent" sensation Charlie Green; illusionist Rick Thomas; celebrated ventriloquist Steve Hewlett; The Andy Williams Singers & Dancers, and The Moon River Band.

Beginning November 20 through December 19, The Osmonds and Lennon Sisters take over their run of the Andy Williams Christmas Extravaganza, along with The Lennon Granddaughters and illusionist Rick Thomas.

Come celebrate our nostalgic 2017 season at the Andy Williams Performing Center celebrating 25 years of family entertainment in Branson. For tickets, contact our box office at 1-800-MOON-094 or 417-334-4500, or visit andywilliamspac.com.

To schedule an interview with Jimmy Osmond or other featured artists, contact Terri Shoemaker at terrishoe(at)gmail(dot)com.