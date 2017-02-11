Employment Attorney Sarah A. Belger Joins Odin, Feldman & Pittleman

Odin, Feldman & Pittleman P.C. (http://ofplaw.com) today announced that Sarah A. Belger has joined the firm as a shareholder in its Labor and Employment practice group. Belger, most recently a partner with McGuireWoods LLP, offers extensive experience in employment-related litigation and counseling.

For more than a decade, Belger has represented a broad spectrum of employers in all areas of employment law, including employment discrimination and retaliation; harassment; defamation; wage and hour disputes; whistleblower claims; issues relating to restrictive covenants, trade secrets and business torts; and ERISA litigation involving claims for employee benefits, breach of fiduciary duty, multi-employer plans and withdrawal liability and employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). In addition to her first chair litigation and appellate experience in federal and state courts in Virginia, Washington, DC, and Maryland and in complex arbitrations, Belger also advises clients on employment policies and procedures, internal investigations, drafting executive agreements, and disability accommodation. She represents a wide variety of companies and industries, including government contractors, professional services, IT, health care, hospitality and nonprofit organizations.

“Sarah brings us fresh capability in the area of labor and employment law, and we’re pleased to welcome her to our firm,” said F. Douglas Ross, Managing Shareholder of Odin, Feldman & Pittleman. “She has counseled clients successfully across a variety of industries and brings outstanding first-chair trial experience, and we are excited to welcome her to OF&P.”

“I am pleased to join Odin, Feldman & Pittleman, a prestigious firm with a talented group of labor and employment attorneys. In addition to the firm’s employment practice, I was attracted by the firm’s unmatched dedication to client services and collegiality and the full range of legal services it provides to the business community,” Belger said.

For the past several years, Belger has been recognized as a leading labor/employment attorney by Virginia Business magazine’s annual “Legal Elite” listing, and as a “Virginia Rising Star” and “Washington, D.C. Rising Star” by Super Lawyers.

About Odin, Feldman & Pittleman, P.C.

Odin, Feldman & Pittleman, P.C., a full-service law firm located in Reston, VA, serves clients in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area and nationwide. Established in 1972, the firm serves clients across a variety of practice areas ranging from Family & Domestic Relations Law to Real Estate and Corporate Law. Learn more about Odin, Feldman & Pittleman P.C. at http://www.ofplaw.com.