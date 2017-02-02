With the launch of our own live chat product last year, we were able to realise our vision of offering enterprises the technology to enable seamless, fully-integrated, end-to-end customer engagement.

Creative Virtual, a world leader in customer and employee engagement, knowledge management and self-service solutions, was announced this week as a finalist in the Live Chat category of the UK National Innovation Awards 2017. Created by the Directors’ Club United Kingdom, the National Innovation Awards recognise business technology innovations and their impact on customer experience, employee engagement, operations performance, product creation, and profitable growth.

“Directors’ Club are delighted the Creative Virtual entry was voted through to the final of the Live Chat category on March 7th,” said Jon Snow, Chairman of Directors’ Club United Kingdom. “The competition from ten other entrants was high, as was the quality of the submissions. I am sure their live final presentation will further demonstrate the innovation at the heart of their offering. Congratulations and best of luck.”

V-Person Live Chat from Creative Virtual empowers organisations to deliver a fully integrated support experience by combining self-service virtual agents and human-assisted live chat. The solution is defining industry best practice through the tight integration of a single knowledgebase, unique feedback loop and customisable workflow provided by Creative Virtual’s customer engagement platform. Organisations are using this technology both as a way to improve customer service as well as internally to provide employee support.

“In developing V-Person Live Chat, we drew on our many years of experience integrating our virtual agents with other live chat systems to address the huge opportunity we saw for organisations to benefit from a deeper blending of the two technologies,” said Chris Ezekiel, Founder & CEO of Creative Virtual. “With the launch of our own live chat product last year, we were able to realise our vision of offering enterprises the technology to enable seamless, fully-integrated, end-to-end customer engagement. It’s an honour to be recognised for our innovative approach to live chat as a National Innovation Awards finalist, and we are looking forward to sharing our solution during the live final.”

ABOUT CREATIVE VIRTUAL

Creative Virtual is a world leader in self-service solutions that enable anywhere, anytime customer engagement between brands and their customers. Leading global organisations including Lloyds Banking Group, Time Warner Cable, HSBC, Verizon, Chase, InterContinental Hotels Group, Autodesk and Tesco rely on our award-winning V-Person technology to improve their customer support experience, increase sales, reduce costs and build brand loyalty.

Backed by an experienced, expert team as well as an extensive partner network, our innovative virtual agent, knowledge management and business intelligence platform empowers organisations to provide customers with consistent, accurate, personalised and seamless omnichannel engagement across web, mobile, social, SMS, contact centre, service desk, live chat and IVR channels. Delivering significant contact deflection and reductions in average call handling times, as well as increased first contact resolution, together with powerful customer analytics and outcome tracking, the V-Person Smart Help platform is the most compelling self-service product in the world today.

Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information about Creative Virtual and V-Person technology, please visit our website at http://www.creativevirtual.com.